Why Are People Buzzing About Who Wasn’t in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Digging Into Behind-the-Scenes

There are plenty of reasons why people are buzzing about the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Along with the fact that Kylie Jenner made her debut in a $50 million Fantasy Bra, new mom Barbara Palvin walked the runway not long after giving birth and Megan Thee Stallion delivered a shining performance, there’s been quite a bit of talk about who didn’t appear in this year’s show.

One Model’s ‘Absence Has Sparked Such a Flurry’

While viewers check out the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show each year to see the stunning ensembles, fans are also interested to see who will be among the “angels” who walk the runway. In the past, that included Romee Strijd, who “became emblematic to the 2010s VS look” and “became a star in her own right, in part because of her vlogs, which followed her adventures as a VS angel,” according to Vanity Fair.

Still very much active online, Strijd recently shared two TikTok videos explaining that after training for the show all summer, she eventually learned that she didn’t get the gig.

In response, a Victoria’s Secret representative told Vanity Fair, “Romee holds an important place within Victoria’s Secret and we deeply value her longstanding relationship with the brand and the dedication she has demonstrated throughout her career with us. … Victoria’s Secret values and respects all talent partners—past, present and future.”

However, Vanity Fair points out that “Strijd’s posts struck a chord online, and ignited interest in the show that did not appear nearly as fervent over the past few weeks. … Strijd may very well be a casualty of VS’s new direction, but it’s fascinating that her absence has sparked such a flurry of interest in the show.”

Indeed, plenty of fans voiced their opinions online, mentioning that they wanted to see models like Strijd included, as well as Taylor Hill and Lais Ribeiro, who were also not on this year’s VS runway.

Who Did Appear in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Getty 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

While there’s certainly been buzz around who didn’t appear at the big event, you might also be interested to find out who did make the list this time around when it comes to the figures who were meant to strut their stuff on what is very likely the most anticipated catwalk of the year.

Here’s the full list of models who were cast in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, according to Today: