‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Jessica Capshaw Steps Out in Flirty Black Dress & Heels

As fans eagerly tune into “9-1-1: Nashville” season 2, star Jessica Capshaw is captivating attention out on the town.

The actress has been in Los Angeles promoting the new season. She recently took a break to treat her daughters to a special night out — a live performance of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Capshaw and her girls had a blast at the show, taking in the spectacular performances and making lifelong memories. But fans couldn’t help but notice how gorgeous the 50-year-old looked.

Check out the lovely little black dress Jessica Capshaw chose for the occasion.

Jessica Capshaw Rocks a Little Black Dress For a Night in L.A.

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Jessica Capshaw was over the moon to attend a live performance of “Dancing With the Stars” on Tuesday night. And of course, she showed up in style.

“Swung by the ballroom (@dancingwiththestars) last night to kick off premiere week for @911Nashville, 💃🏼” Capshaw captioned her Instagram post. “My girls and I are big fans and have spent countless hours watching from our living room, so…getting to see it all in person was wild and wonderful.”

The 50-year-old rocked a form-fitting little black dress, complete with a daring plunging neckline. She smartly accessorized her ensemble with a matching black purse and heels.

“Hot mama 🔥 Wish I would have been there to go with you. You look beautiful. 😍 Glad you had the best time! 🪩” her “Nashville: 9-1-1” co-star LeAnn Rimes complimented the look in the comments.

Reese Witherspoon simply left one word, “Stunning!”

“This dress looks absolutely AMAZING on you! Stunning 😮‍💨💗” one fan added.

Plenty of other fans wondered if Jessica Capshaw would ever trade in her flirty heels for ballroom shoes. She didn’t immediately respond, but plenty of actors find success on DWTS while simultaneously filming their shows.

This year, Harry Shum Jr. is racing back and forth between the rehearsal studio and the “Grey’s Anatomy” set. Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan is working on “The Rookie” in between practice sessions.

If Jessica Capshaw ever wanted to compete on “Dancing With the Stars,” it seems reasonable that the producers would accommodate her busy filming schedule, especially since “Nashville: 9-1-1” is also an ABC show.

The ‘Nashville: 9-1-1’ Cast Teases Season 2 Storylines

Procedural drama “Nashville: 9-1-1” season 2 is back, and the characters are facing disasters of epic proportions. And of course, personal drama plagues their interactions.

“There’s a whole other level of suspense and intrigue and a little sleuthing,” Jessica Capshaw told USA TODAY ahead of the premiere. “We gotta finish up some stuff we started, where we left off at the end of Season 1. So we’ve got that. We got some cleanup.”

As teased in pre-premiere trailers, the “Nashville: 9-1-1” cast are in for the fight of their lives after biblical-like disasters hit the city. If that weren’t enough, Ryan Phillippe joins the cast as Rogue Kelly, who will undoubtedly shake things up.

“He’s a new guy in town and comes with a whole new attitude and edge and stirs some stuff up,” Phillippe told USA TODAY.

Fans can catch Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, and the rest of the “Nashville: 9-1-1” cast in action at 9 p.m. Thursday nights on ABC.