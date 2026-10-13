Christina Aguilera Rocks a Sheer Minidress & Thigh-High Christian Louboutin Boots – Photos

Christina Aguilera has never shied away from showing off some skin, and her latest look is no exception. The pop superstar turned heads at MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California, on October 10. Aguilera stunned in a sexy sheer ensemble that showed off her figure, but her over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots also stole the spotlight.

Aguilera has never been afraid to take fashion risks, whether she’s stepping out solo or alongside her fiancé, Matthew Rutler. The couple has been engaged for 12 years, with Rutler remaining a constant source of support for the “Genie in a Bottle” songstress. For the event, Rutler let Aguilera shine on the red carpet as she joined a star-studded guest list that included Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, Chappell Roan, Khloe Kardashian, and several “Real Housewives” stars.

Christina Aguilera Wows in Sexy Sheer Look During West Hollywood Appearance

Getty Christina Aguilera attends MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Christina Aguilera gave goth glamour a sexy twist as she posed for photos on the red carpet at The Abbey for MISTR’s second annual National PrEP Day Celebration. The pop singer was among a star-studded crowd of celebrities who gathered to raise awareness about HIV prevention and the importance of access to PrEP, a medication that reduces the risk of getting HIV.

Aguilera’s all-black ensemble was one of the most talked-about looks of the night. According to The Fashion Spot, the singer’s mesh micro-sheer minidress, featuring black crosses in different sizes throughout, was designed by DIDIU. The sheer fabric showed off Aguilera’s black lace bra underneath and her high-waisted leather micro shorts with lace-up sides by Dilara Findikoglu.

Getty Christina Aguilera attends MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Getty Christina Aguilera and Chappell Roan attend MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Aguilera’s footwear also made a statement, as she completed her sexy goth-inspired look with Christian Louboutin Circus Max Botta Alta over-the-knee boots. The singer wore her signature platinum blonde hair in effortless waves and paired a smoky eye with a nude lip for the perfect finishing touch.

Aguilera’s fiancé, Matthew Rutler, was spotted joining the singer inside the event, where they partied and posed for pictures with celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, Chappell Roan, and Melissa Gorga, with the RHONJ star sharing snapshots on Instagram.

The Star-Studded Lineup for MISTR’s National PrEP Day Celebration

Getty Charli xcx attends MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Plenty of stars turned out to support the important event, including Charli XCX, who made a statement in an all-black look featuring a sheer top with dramatic sleeves and a lace-up mini skirt. Demi Lovato brought out a bold pop of color in a striking purple corset mini dress designed by Fanci Club, which she layered with a red lace bralette and paired with black heels,

Getty Demi Lovato attends MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Sheer fabric was definitely having its moment at the event, where it also drew in several “Real Housewives” stars, including Melissa Gorga, who stepped onto the red carpet in a plunging black sheer dress. RHOA alum NeNe Leakes was also an attendee, wearing a long sheer off-the-shoulder dress that featured a blue bodysuit underneath.

Getty Melissa Gorga attends MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Getty Meredith Marks, Phaedra Parks and Sutton Stracke attend MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Other “Real Housewives” stars who attended the night’s festivities include RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks, RHOA’s Pheadrea Parks, and RHOBH star Sutton Stracke.