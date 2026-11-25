Rapper Cardi B is truly having a remarkable year. The “WAP” singer accepted the Global Woman of the Year Award at the Billboard Canada Women in Music Awards on November 24.

The 34-year-old received the high honor for her impact on the music industry, which includes numerous Grammy nominations and her major tour.

Of course, she accepted the award while dressed for success. Fans went wild for the gorgeous mermaid-style gown Cardi B wore to the ceremony.

Cardi B Shines on the Red Carpet in Canada

Grammy-winning artist Cardi B attended Billboard Canada’s 2026 Women in Music Awards to accept her Woman of the Year honor. And naturally, she walked the red carpet in impeccable style.

“#CardiB understood the assignment! 🔥The rapper brought the style to Billboard Canada’s 2026 Women in Music Awards,” PEOPLE uploaded several photos of the singer gracing the red carpet.

The 34-year-old had her beautiful hair piled atop her head in a regal updo for the occasion. She chose a form-fitting mermaid-style gown with a halter top for the event, perfectly showing off her pristine figure. The gown itself consisted of multi-colored floral fabric, which cascaded into bunched petals near the knees.

Getty Cardi B performs onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout her career, Cardi B has been well-known for her sultry, yet incredibly glamorous, stage presence. The mermaid dress suited her well.

The Rapper Worked Tremendously Hard for the Honor

Accepting the award last night was a major milestone for Cardi B. In a new interview, she admitted that it felt incredibly validating for all the hard work she put in over the past year.

“I do feel like Woman of the Year,” Cardi B told Billboard Canada ahead of the big event. “But it’s more than just the music. It’s about everything I’ve done this year. Balancing my career and having four kids. It’s a lot.”

“I pushed the limit on the things that I could do,” the singer continued, noting that she felt “very, very powerful” after her hard work. “I went on tour three months after I had a baby and I also launched a business.”

Cardi B also won Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award in 2020. That year, she and Megan Thee Stallion produced “WAP,” which went on to become an international success.

“It was a lot of pressure,” the 34-year-old told Billboard Canada. “It was a lot of pressure because of the seven years [between albums]. Honestly, it was a lot of pressure because of the critics. And it was just a lot of pressure from myself.”

The rapper noted that she experienced monumental challenges going on tour so soon after giving birth. But even so, she encouraged her fans to soak up every moment of the magic.

“If I was to give a suggestion to concertgoers: don’t worry about what the next person is doing,” Cardi B told the outlet. “Enjoy the moment. Scream, laugh, cheer if you want to – because you’re pouring life into the performer. It makes the performer go harder. Once you feel that crowd, it’s like you have a superpower in you.”