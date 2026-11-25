Fashion model, socialite, media personality, businesswoman, and the wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, turned 30 on Sunday. She was born on November 22, 1996, in Tucson, Arizona.

The Biebers celebrated Hailey’s milestone with a lavish getaway to the sunny Bahamas, where they spent time chilling on a luxury sea vessel in the beautiful turquoise waters of the gorgeous Caribbean island country (per Hello).

Hailey looked fabulous for the milestone celebration, wearing some gorgeous outfits and looking a picture of happiness alongside her pop star husband. She took to social media to share the experience with her fans — and that included sharing some breathtaking bikini snaps.

Hailey Bieber Looked Amazing in Her Tiny Caribbean Bikini

Beautiful Hailey Bieber shared her 30th birthday celebration snaps with the 58.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of six photographs. In the first shot, Hailey is on board a yacht wearing a tiny gold triangle bikini with a leopard-print cover-up and woven cowboy hat. The second shot shows Hailey standing with husband Justin Bieber on a boardwalk, wearing a green cut-out top and patterned trousers. Picture three shows her standing on some grass, wearing the same skimpy ensemble she is wearing in the first snap, this time with a textured light-colored shoulder bag. The fourth photo is a stunning Caribbean sunset. In picture five, Hailey and Justin are standing on the boardwalk again, sharing a kiss as celebratory fireworks explode behind them. The final photograph is a picture of Hailey’s delicious-looking red birthday cake, which has a big white “30” emblazoned on it.

Bieber’s simple caption on her post reads, “30❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans, followers, and famous friends of Hailey’s flocked to the comments section of her post — primarily to send her their own birthday greetings.

Some Huge Names Sent Hailey Birthday Greetings

Getty Hailey Bieber.

The comments section of Hailey Bieber’s post about her 30th birthday is flooded with love, compliments, and congratulatory messages from her fans, followers, and many famous friends. Those famous friends include some very big names.

Social media personality and dancer Charli D’Amelio commented, “happy birthday hailey!!!🤍🤍🤍💙💙💙💙💙.”

Media personality and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian posted, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Similarly, Khloé’s equally famous half-sister Kylie Jenner posted, “😍😍.”

British singer, songwriter, and actress Charli XCX wrote, “hbd angel girl <3333.”

Socialite, actress, singer, and businesswoman Paris Hilton said, “Happy Birthday beautiful 😍.”

Social media personality and entrepreneur Alix Earle wrote, “birthday beautyyyyy.”

Hailey’s aunt, the businesswoman and Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, posted, “💛💛💛💛💛💛.”

One of Hailey’s followers observed, “30 never looked so good.”

Similarly, another follower noted, “30 looks so good on you 😍.”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY GODDESSSS,” proclaimed somebody else.

Someone else said, “i better be looking like this when im 30.”

Last but not least, one particularly complimentary Instagram user commented, “I’m a 64 yr old heterosexual woman and I absolutely think you have one smoking body! We can have a lunch date 🩵💚💙😃Happy 🎉 Birthday 🎂.”

We’d like to send Hailey Bieber our sincerest (albeit slightly belated) happy birthday wishes as she turns 30. Moreover, we hope she had the most amazing time celebrating with her nearest and dearest in the Bahamas.