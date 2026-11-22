Kate Hudson shares such sizzling hot swimsuit photos, that her latest bikini photos even sparked reactions from Jennifer Lopez and Lindsay Lohan. Of course, there are many more where those came from, incuding the following which happen to be her most daring bikini pics.

‘Hudson Can Regularly Be Found in a Bikini’

If you weren’t aware, “[o]utside of her professional career in the spotlight,” Hudson “often shares snippets of her life with her 18.7 million Instagram followers,” Sports Illustrated pointed out back in July. The star “also regularly spends her down time away from set and the studio by a body of water. Whether she’s chilling poolside or taking a family vacation somewhere around the globe, Hudson can regularly be found in a bikini.”

On top of that, Sports Illustrated mentioned that Hudson “often gravitates toward colorful two-pieces and classic silhouettes.” That’s not to overlook the fact that she isn’t shy about sharing daring photos of herself wearing chic, sultry and buzz-worthy swimsuits.

Just consider the fact that on October 13, InStyle reported that she had been “spotted sporting a tiny black LSpace bikini,” then on October 21, Hello! mentioned that she “look[ed] radiant in micro bikini.” That’s not to mention what People noted was a “string bikini,” TMZ pointed out was a “thong bikini,” and The U.S. Sun called a “teeny tiny red bikini.”

If that’s piqued your interest, then be sure to check out some of Hudson’s most buzz-worthy bikini pics below!

From a Turquoise Two-Piece to a Black Bikini

From posing in a turquoise two-piece to lounging in a black bikini, you won’t want to miss Hudson’s most sizzling swimsuit shots.

For instance, on August 1, 2024, the actress took to Instagram to share a look at herself wearing a turquoise bikini while spending time by a pool in Greece (see above). Keep flipping and you’ll also spot her in a red swimsuit and a purple two-piece. In the caption of her post, she filled her followers in on what she had been up to and added, “Absolutely dreamy!”

Just a month before that, on July 27, 2024, she popped up another collection of photos that showed her enjoying a holiday abroad. Her getaway to France included picture-perfect locations, delicious-looking food and, of course, a chic swimsuit — this time, a sleek black string bikini. She added a caption, saying, “Meursault and boules… my kind of r&r 🇫🇷 #mougins #capantibes #wandering”

Just this past July, Hudson gave her fans a glimpse at another trip to Greece that included multiple swimsuits. Flip through the shots, and you’ll come across a rather cheeky pic of the star wearing a black thong bikini.

Hudson posted what may be her most daring bikini pic of them all on May 30, 2023. Wearing itty-bitty ombré bikini bottoms and no top, she posed to show off both her front and back with only a tiny bit of censoring to keep things safe for social media. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready”