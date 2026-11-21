Actress Eva Longoria has always had a heart for helping others and celebrating women’s grand achievements. The 51-year-old recently attended the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration on November 18 in Los Angeles.

As always, Longoria looked incredibly stylish and graceful as she arrived at the event. See photos of her beautiful, sleek look for the evening.

Eva Longoria Is a Shining Star at the Women of Worth Celebration

Eva Longoria strongly believes in supporting causes that are close to her heart. Her most recent public appearance took place at the Women of Worth Celebration, an event designed to uplift and champion the accomplishments strong women made over the past year.

“Every year, I’m so inspired by the incredible women @lorealparis honors through Women of Worth, and this year was no different, ❤️” the “Desperate Housewives” star shared on Instagram. “These women are making a real difference in their communities, using their voices and platforms to create meaningful change. What a night! Because we’re worth it.”

Longoria added several photos from the evening. She proudly posed alongside actresses Aja Naomi King, Ariana Greenblatt, Cara Delevingne, Andie MacDowell, and Kristen Bell.

Getty Kristen Bell, Andie MacDowell, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt and Aja Naomi King attend L’Oréal Paris’ 21st Annual Women of Worth Celebration at The Ebell of Los Angeles on November 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For the evening, Longoria chose a strapless black gown with a lovely sweetheart neckline. The evening dress stretches to the floor and features some ruffling around the waistline. Although it had a simple design, viewers agreed she looked breathtaking.

Fans showered the actress with adoration and love.

“Eva, you’re absolutely gorgeous! From interacting with you online, I can say you’re genuinely funny, so kind, and just an amazing human being, ❤️” one kind fan shared in the comments.

“A dream to meet you! So gorgeous inside and out,” another added.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Believes in Giving Back

The Women of Worth Celebration isn’t the only event Eva Longoria attended recently. The 51-year-old also attended The Global Gift Gala, a fundraising event designed to help underserved communities around the world.

The event took place on November 5. For the evening, Eva Longoria chose a glamorous, deep red, shimmering gown. She accessorized her outfit with several pieces of diamond jewelry, looking absolutely breathtaking as she arrived.

Through her work with The Global Gift Gala, Longoria serves Latino families and helps them find their footing. Her passion for giving back has deep roots in her childhood.

“I come from a very philanthropic family,” the actress previously told Town & Country. “I have a sister who has special needs, and my mom was a special-education teacher for 30 years, so we always lived with the idea of giving back because we always needed those community resources.”

Longoria remembered that she thought being a volunteer was a full-time position when she was a child. She even had dreams of becoming one herself.

“I remember wondering, ‘who are all of these people helping us,’ and they were just community philanthropic organizations. To me, it was important to continue that and give back, with or without fame,” she told the outlet.