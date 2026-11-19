Social media personality and entrepreneur Alix Earle has stripped completely naked for her latest sizzling photoshoot.

Gorgeous Earle, 25, the star of the Netflix reality series “Earle Meets World,” who also finished in second place on 2025’s 34th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” certainly isn’t shy in her shoot for The Hollywood Reporter.

Earle is the cover star of this week’s issue of the popular entertainment magazine. She also features in several striking pictures inside the issue — an issue in which she discusses how she is apparently becoming the beauty industry’s “next billion-dollar mogul.”

The star took to social media to share some of the stunning snaps — including the naked cover shot — with her fans.

Alix Earle Looks Absolutely Incredible for The Hollywood Reporter

Getty Alix Earle.

The beautiful Alix Earle shared her Hollywood Reporter photographs with the 5.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post isn’t embeddable, but you can see it by clicking here. It features nine photographs and one video. The photographs include her naked cover shot, which is absolutely stunning. Other shots from the issue include one of Earle in a beige bodysuit and one of her in a sheer chainmail dress. The video shows her photos being looked at on a computer monitor.

Earle’s caption on her post reads, “a skin story @hollywoodreporter cover!! 🤭🤭”

In the caption, she also tags or mentions the photographer, writer, visual media director, artistic and fashion director (and stylist), creative director, visual media producer, fashion assistants, hairstylist, and makeup artist behind her appearance in this week’s issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

Purc’s 2026 alternative track “Eye of Ra” plays over the post.

Earle’s Fans & Followers Loved Her Sultry Snaps

The comments section of Alix Earle’s Instagram post about her shoot for The Hollywood Reporter is awash with messages from her fans and followers. They all love it — and “they” include some very famous names.

Irish television personality, model, and current “Dancing with the Stars” finalist Maura Higgins commented, “GIRL 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Yes bish,” wrote actress and comedian Amy Schumer.

One of Earle’s followers posted, “No. Freaking. Words! Iconic!!!! 🔥🙌🔥”

Another follower said, “THE BEST TO DO IT.”

“Omg it’s giving BRITNEY 👏,” noted someone else.

Somebody else observed, “People just love her because she is the real deal honest & like the person next door & absolutely beautiful person inside & out for sure.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Now THIS is what self made looks like!!!😍😍😍”

The Hollywood Reporter Also Shared the Cover

Getty Alix Earle.

The Hollywood Reporter has also proudly shared Alix Earle’s cover photo with its 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

Their post includes a short caption describing some of the information revealed by Earle in the new issue. It says, “Colleagues call the Reale Actives founder ‘a beast.’ Her backers are betting she becomes a nine-figure brand. For THR’s Beauty Issue, step inside the 25-year-old TikTok star’s sold-out, no-days-off skin care business.⁠”

It also mentions that the issue goes into “how Earle is becoming beauty’s next billion-dollar mogul.⁠”

Additionally, however, some of the harsher comments are of a similar nature to those directed at Sydney Sweeney when she stripped naked for a campaign for sports betting company Novig. That’s a real shame, because — like Sweeney — the message Earle is trying to convey is one of female empowerment, which is something everyone should get behind.

Alix Earle’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.