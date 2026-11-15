Mckenna Grace’s Sheer Dress Sparks Calls for Her to Star In Britney Spears’ Biopic

Britney Spears has shown up in countless notable looks over the years, including the sheer dress she wore to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Stunning, chic and eye-catching, the item not only helped her stand out on the red carpet, but has also become something that other stars have tried to imitate.

For instance, “Gifted” and “Scream 7” actress Mckenna Grace has just stepped out in a similar sheer dress that has sparked calls for her to play Spears in the singer’s biopic.

‘Ok This Is Not a Want, It’s a Neeeed’

When Spears showed up to the VMAs on September 6, 2001, she was wearing a black sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress with a matching bra and boy shorts underneath.

Getty Britney Spears arrives at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards on September 6, 2001, in New York.

Getty Britney Spears arrives at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards on September 6, 2001, in New York.

Getty Britney Spears arrives at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards on September 6, 2001, in New York.

Spears “turn at the VMAs in 2001 will forever be associated with that live performance of ‘I’m A Slave 4 U’ (yellow python and all). But her red carpet arrival in a navy lace mini by Dolce & Gabbana is equally as important in our books,” InStyle noted, while also pointing out that the item may not have actually been black, but a very dark blue.

As for Grace, she wore her sheer dress (which definitely seems to have been black) on November 10, in Los Angeles, while CULTURED Magazine and “East of Eden” actor Joseph Zada hosted a dinner to mark the release of the “Artists on Artists” issue.

The color wasn’t the only difference when it came to the dress. Grace’s version also featured a slightly different lace pattern as well as a low front that left her chest bare and gave her the opportunity to add a matching choker.

Getty Mckenna Grace attends as CULTURED Magazine and Joseph Zada host an intimate dinner celebrating the release of the ‘Artists on Artists’ Issue on November 10, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Getty Mckenna Grace and Joseph Zada attend as CULTURED Magazine and Joseph Zada host an intimate dinner celebrating the release of the ‘Artists on Artists’ Issue on November 10, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Getty Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace and Maxwell Jenkins attend as CULTURED Magazine and Joseph Zada host an intimate dinner celebrating the release of the ‘Artists on Artists’ Issue on November 10, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Grace took time during her appearance to pose with both Zada — who she can be seen with in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” — and “Reacher” actor Maxwell Jenkins, who were also both dressed up for the fashionable evening.

Following the event, Elite Daily shared an Instagram post with a photo of Grace in the sheer dress alongside a pic of Spears wearing the original style (see above), and included text saying, “Britney Spears biopic starring Mckenna Grace when??”

In the caption of the post, Elite Daily added, “Ok this is not a want, it’s a neeeed. 🖤”

Social media followers loved the idea, with one person leaving a comment, saying, “Been saying this since it was announced over year ago 🙌,” came from another fan of the actress.

A second person wrote, “Yaaaaas please!!?❤️👏🔥”

See Other Stars in the Same Sheer Style

“Mckenna! Bella! Tate! Britney! From one It girl to another. [Mckenna Grace] is the latest to wear the little black lace dress—this time [Annie’s Ibiza], styled by [Molly Dickson],” Who What Wear wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that featured photos of each star — Grace, Bella Hadid, Tate McRae and Spears — in similar sheer dresses.

Hadid was spotted in the look quite recently, with Who What Wear reporting back on October 19, “Tonight, Bella Hadid had the honor of opening the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but her runway looks won’t be the only thing people are talking about on Monday morning. After she hung up her angel wings for the night, she changed into a lace minidress sourced from Zarad Vintage for the VS after-party in Los Angeles.”

“The high neckline, long sleeves, and scalloped hem are strikingly similar to the Dolce & Gabbana dress Britney Spears wore to the 2001 VMAs,” Who What Wear noted. However, instead of boy shorts, “Hadid opted for a skimpy thong,” and chose “a pair of polished pointy-toe pumps” over the “very Y2K embellished sandals” that Spears wore during her iconic 2001 VMAs appearance.