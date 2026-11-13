Gorgeous Madelyn Cline Shares Her Look From the LACMA Gala & It Is Breathtaking [SEE]

Almost a week after the event itself took place, gorgeous actress and model Madelyn Cline has shared her stunning look from the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Cline, 28, joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Paris Hilton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sofia Vergara, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more huge stars at the event, which took place on Saturday, November 7, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

This year’s event celebrated the works of artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. It was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow for the 16th successive time since it began back in 2011.

Everyone looked fabulous dressed to the nines for the occasion and Cline was no different in that regard. The star of Netflix’s teen drama series “Outer Banks,” 2022’s mystery movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and 2025’s slasher horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” took to social media to share her fabulous look from the evening.

Madeline Cline Looked Absolutely Red Hot at the LACMA Gala

Madeline Cline shared her look from the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala with the 16.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of one video and three photographs. They all show Cline wearing a strapless Dandridge maxi dress in black by Solace London. It features a clean column silhouette and a dramatic sculptural bow-effect faille back panel. The star paired the look with jewelry by Bulgari. Specifically, she wore a sparkling collar necklace and matching Divas’ Dream earrings (per Fashion Times).

In one of the pictures, Cline is joined by fellow actress Madelaine Petsch, who accompanied her to the event and looked equally stunning wearing a revealing plunging top.

Cline’s caption on her post begins, “A beautiful night @lacma with @bvlgari i love you thank you.”

It concludes, “And also @madelame thx for being my ride 💖.”

Tate McRae’s hugely popular 2026 dance-pop single “Housewife” plays over the post.

Cline’s fans and followers couldn’t get to the comments section of her post quick enough to share their thoughts on her look.

Cline’s Fans & Followers Think She’s ‘Perfect’

Getty Madelyn Cline and Madelaine Petsch at the 2026 LACMA Gala.

The comments section of Madelyn Cline’s post about her LACMA Gala look is awash with lovely messages from her fans and followers. Of course, they all love her outfit at the event and couldn’t wait to tell her as much.

The aforementioned actress Madelaine Petsch commented, “Dream date ❤️.”

“GORGEOUS! we need more pictures from this day,” wrote one of Cline’s followers.

“No words to describe how perfect you are; sir😍,” posted another follower.

Somebody else said, “you and madelaine, that’s what i’m talking aboooutt😍.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user proclaimed, “I have no words to describe how stunning you were that night, love!! 🤏🏻💘💘”

Madelyn Cline has enjoyed a busy 2026. She appeared in two episodes of FX’s horror anthology television series “American Horror Story: 13,” the slasher horror sequel “The Strangers – Chapter 3” (which she also produced), and the drama movie “Pretty Babies.”

Cline’s upcoming work includes the comedy movie “The Comeback King” and the supernatural revenge thriller “Day Drinker,” both of which will release in 2027.

We look forward to seeing all of Madelyn Cline’s upcoming work.

Madelyn Cline’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.