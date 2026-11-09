‘Bewitched’ Star Erin Murphy, 62, Sizzles in Swimsuit Pics on Dream ‘Adventure’ with Her Twin Sister

While you may know Erin Murphy, 62, as the actress who played a young Tabitha on “Bewitched” in the ’60s and ’70s, she’s also a twin sister, a fashionable figure, and someone who likes to travel with her gal pals.

In fact, Erin has just given her fans a look at a trip she took with her sister and friends that included the star indulging in family time, adventures, and stylish swimsuits.

See Erin’s Vacation Style and Caribbean Adventures

Back on Saturday, Oct. 31, Erin headed off on a Caribbean cruise with her twin sister, Diane, and their friends, according to Hello! Enjoying the fun onboard and soaking up various idyllic spots on their stops, the group seemed to have an amazing time on their trip. The actress was especially grateful to share the experience with her twin.

“Exploring beautiful places is even better with my sister by my side. 🩵🌴,” Erin wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she popped up on Thursday, Nov. 5. “So happy to have this time together—laughing, relaxing, and making new memories!”

Erin also gave her social media followers a look at the good times and adventures she and her group took part in, including swimming with stingrays while Erin was wearing a stunning blue swimsuit…

…and jumping over a waterfall (while wearing a lifejacket, of course).

Not to mention a night for dressing all in white, which saw Erin in a full-length lace halter dress…

…and another evening for dressing all in red (or scarlet, to be exact), with Erin opting for a chic jumpsuit with short, loose sleeves and a plunging neckline.

While also sharing a post that showed the actress in a fabulous black swimsuit with cutouts that create an eye-catching design, she wrote, “Cheers to appreciating family and lifelong friendship, taking the time to travel while we’re still young enough to jump off waterfalls. 🩵 #travel #adventure #sisters”

See Some of Erin’s Other Stylish Moments

Getty Erin Murphy arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles.

While Erin may have her fair share of stylish moments while on vacation, she also knows how to bring her fashion sense to industry events.

Take a look at the striking red dress she wore to The Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual Celebration – Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on January 4, 2020.

Getty Erin Murphy attends The Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual Celebration – Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on January 4, 2020.

That’s not to mention the long-sleeved, form-fitting green dress she was seen in while attending an event at The Hollywood Museum on May 28, 2021.

Getty Erin Murphy attends the Hollywood Museum Grand Reopening and Book Launch Party for Ruta Lee’s ‘Consider Your [expletive] Kissed’ at The Hollywood Museum on May 28, 2021.

Erin got a little wild with her style when she opted for an animal print skirt during an appearance at the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) Beastly Ball on June 4, 2022.

Getty Erin Murphy attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) Beastly Ball at Los Angeles Zoo on June 4, 2022.

When the star attended The Hollywood Museum’s 10th Annual “Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood” Exhibit on June 8, 2023, she wore a blue dress with vertical black lines and horizontal black bands that took the look up a notch.

Getty Erin Murphy attends The Hollywood Museum’s 10th Annual ‘Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood’ Exhibit at The Hollywood Museum on June 8, 2023.

On February 19, 2026, Erin wore a fabulously formal black gown that shimmered under the lights when she showed up at “This Joint Is Jumpin – A Celebration Of Black Entertainers From Film, TV And Song Honoring Black History Month” at The Hollywood Museum.