Pregnant Ciara, 41, Slays Belly-Baring Athletic Wear & High Heels While Working Out

Ciara, 41, is currently expecting her fifth child, and while she’s busy making a new baby, she’s also busy getting in her steps. Of course, this stylish star is doing so while in an incredibly chic ensemble.

‘Getting My Steps In. My Way.’

On Friday, Nov. 6, Ciara’s fans were treated to a new video from the star that she shared on Instagram. Showing her walking on a treadmill, that would be impressive enough due to the fact that she’s quite pregnant. However, what makes the workout even more notable is the fact that she’s wearing high heels while striding along.

Ciara can also be seen wearing all-black athletic wear that includes leggings and a matching t-shirt that’s lifted up to show off her bare belly. To complete the look, the famous figure who has her long hair down, is also wearing chunky rings on her index fingers, cuff-like gold bracelets and massive sunglasses.

“Getting my steps in. MY way. @Qalo🤷🏽‍♀️😂🤟🏽👠,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Ciara’s video sparked quite a few comments from her social media followers, with model Ashley Graham writing, “My hero!”

La La Anthony also left a message for Ciara, saying, “Okkkkkkk🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️😍”

Ciara’s Maternity Style Is Beyond Fabulous

Getty Ciara

Ciara always seem to look incredible and that hasn’t changed during her fifth pregnancy. Just take a glimpse at her stellar maternity style!

For instance, on September 11, she showed up to the Charity Day 2026 event hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund in New York City with her husband Russell Wilson. While he wore a dark blue suit and a burgundy tie, she opted for an oversized black suit along with a white shirt.

Getty Russell Wilson and Ciara attend Charity Day 2026 Hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor on September 11, 2026, in New York City.

Ciara choose something very different when she attended Vogue World: Milano 2026 at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II on September 22, in Milan, Italy. Posing with Heidi Klum, Ciara was wearing a form-fitting black minidress with a slanted hem. That’s not to overlook her eye-catching necklace.

Getty Heidi Klum and Ciara attend Vogue World: Milano 2026 at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II on September 22, 2026, in Milan, Italy.

When Ciara stepped out in front of the cameras at the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at the Shangri-La Hotel Paris on October 3, she looked fabulous in a sheer dress, while adding a long, black coat during another point during the night.

Getty Ciara attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on October 3, 2026, in Paris, France.

Getty Ciara attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on October 3, 2026, in Paris, France.

When Wilson and Ciara were seen in New York City on October 27, at the 13th annual Town & Country Philanthropy Summit and Philanthropist of the Year Awards at Hearst Tower, he was wearing another sleek suit, while she had slipped into a light brown full-length dress with a halter neck.

Getty Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 13th annual Town & Country Philanthropy Summit and Philanthropist of the Year Awards at Hearst Tower on October 27, 2026, in New York City.

The fashionable couple also made an appearance at the WSJ Magazine 2026 Innovator Awards at MOMA on October 29. This time around, Wilson stood beside his wife in a shiny, blue suit with a black turtleneck underneath.

As for Ciara, she held onto her husband’s arm while in a black gown with long sleeves, a lengthy skirt and a design that boasted pieces of fabric across her chest that also left sections of her skin bare.