Iconic Celebrity Hairstylist John Frieda Passes at 75 — Tributes Pour In

An iconic British celebrity hairstylist and the founder of multiple hair salon and hair product businesses has sadly passed away at the age of 75.

John Frieda was born on 9 July 1951 in Kenton, Middlesex, England. He passed away on Tuesday, November 3. No specific details about his passing have been revealed, but The Standard says he was “bravely battling an illness.”

Frieda’s many famous clients included the likes of Princess Diana, Madonna, Mick Jagger, Joanna Lumley, Twiggy, and Scarlett Johansson.

Per the BBC, Frieda was married to the Scottish singer Lulu from 1977 to 1990. The couple had one son, the actor turned food entrepreneur Jordan Frieda. He later married Avery Agnelli, the widow of Fiat heir Giovanni Agnelli, which gave him two children and a stepdaughter.

Frieda’s step-daughter, Asia Agnelli Lagrange, posted a tribute to her stepdad on Instagram. It included several photos of Frieda and included the caption, “Today we lost the best man to ever exist.”

However, the initial announcement was made on the John Frieda Salon Instagram account.

John Frieda’s Salon Calls Him ‘More Than a Mentor’

The Instagram account of John Frieda’s salons shared a heartfelt tribute to him to announce his passing. The post says he was “surrounded by his family” when he died.

It describes him as “more than a mentor” and “a true icon of the hair industry.”

After saying his “talent and passion touched so many,” the post concludes with, “You will be forever in our hearts. 🤍”

The comments section is flooded with messages from Frieda’s fans and friends. American hairstylist Sally Hershberger wrote, “Gutted💔 I really love this man. What a ride we had together sending him and his family and friends tons of love🙏🏻🤍🕊️.”

Canadian-British singer-songwriter Karen David posted, “Oh no! An icon and legend. God rest his dear soul. 🤍 🕊️”

Guyanese-British hair stylist Errol Douglas wrote, “I’m in complete shock at the passing of John Frieda. He was a true pioneer, a remarkable man and always so kind and generous with his time. I’ll especially remember his support for Hair Raising and Great Ormond Street Hospital. His inspiration and legacy will live on in our industry. Rest in peace, John. You’ll be greatly missed, deep shock ❤️‍🩹💔🖤.”

Another Instagram user commented, “So so sad to be reading this. John was a true inspiration and such a talented man. I am so grateful to have worked with him. I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for his incredible salon. Rest in peace 🕊️ 🤍.”

Meanwhile, someone else simply said, “Rest in peace legend 🤍.”

The John Frieda brand account also shared a post about Frieda’s passing.

Frieda’s Brand Is ‘Proud to Carry His Heritage Forward’

The post on the Instagram account of John Frieda’s brand called him a “visionary hairdresser” and praised both his “pioneering spirit” and “dedication to his craft.”

It added that the brand was “proud to carry his heritage forward and honoured to continue the story he began.”

DJ and producer Pete Tong was among those to leave a message in the comments section. He wrote, “RIP John 🙏❤️.”

Somebody else said, “A true pioneer and icon. Paying tribute to the legendary John Frieda, whose vision, passion and influence helped shape the hairdressing industry and inspired generations of hair professionals around the world. A remarkable legacy that will continue to live on through the industry he helped transform. Rest in peace, John. Thank you for everything. ❤️”

“Such sad news. John Freida’s products are part of Britains heritage. Sending love to his family & friends xx 🙏🕯️🕊️,” wrote one Instagram user.

Last but not least, another individual commented, “Rest In Peace John Frieda. And thank you for helping me with my crazy mass of frizzy, curly hair live my best life and feel good. ❤️”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of John Frieda at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.

Some of John Frieda’s personal info was courtesy of IMDb.