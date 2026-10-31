Scream Queen Neve Campbell’s Best Killer Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Beautiful Canadian actress Neve Campbell is a beloved star of both the big and small screens.

Campbell, 53, is undoubtedly known best for playing the iconic role of Sidney Prescott in the popular slasher horror movie franchise “Scream.” Having appeared in six of the seven installments as its final girl, the role has established her as a bona fide scream queen.

She is also known for her roles in movies like 1996’s “The Craft,” 1998’s “Wild Things,” 2006’s “Relative Strangers,” and 2018’s “Skyscraper.” On the small screen, she has appeared in the likes of the drama series “Party of Five,” supernatural series “Medium,” political thriller series “House of Cards,” and legal drama series “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Her career has led her to many a red carpet. Given that Campbell is also something of a fashionista, she always looks fabulous when she steps out onto them. In this piece, we’ll go through Neve Campbell’s best red carpet looks from over the years.

Androgynous Suit

Getty Neve Campbell at the “Scream 7” premiere.

Campbell’s look at the “Scream 7” premiere in Los Angeles in 2026 was strikingly androgynous. She wore a gray wool double-breasted suit with sinuous lapels and wide-leg trousers, an icy-blue glossy shirt, a black tie, and shimmering pointed-toe heels.

Golden Girl

Getty Neve Campbell at the “Skyscraper” premiere.

For the premiere of her movie “Skyscraper” in New York City in 2018, Campbell was the quintessential golden girl. The star wore a fully beaded gold gown with delicate tassels that sculpted the figure, paired with statement earrings.

Glamorous in Black

Getty Neve Campbell at the 69th Emmy Awards.

At the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2017, Campbell look incredibly glamorous in all back. She wore a black sleeveless Celia Kritharioti fringe gown with sequin details and sheer elements, a matching clutch, and heels.

Sophisticated in Black

Getty Neve Campbell at the “Scream 4” premiere.

Wearing black again, Campbell looked particularly sophisticated at the “Scream 4” premiere in Hollywood in 2011. The actress wore a Vivienne Westwood Red Label brocade cocktail dress with structured details, a low bun, and statement earrings.

Black Suit

Getty Neve Campbell at the “Swan Song” premiere.

Again showcasing her fondness for black, Campbell wore it at the premiere of Canadian documentary “Swan Song” at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. She donned a stunning all-black tailored suit with a plunging neckline top and elegant drop earrings.

Burgundy Beauty

Getty Neve Campbell at the 2011 BAFTA Awards.

In 2011, at the Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London, Campbell looked fabulous. She opted to wear a sleeveless plunging burgundy Roberto Cavalli gown with a full skirt, layered gold chains, and a matching clutch.

Lady in Red

Getty Neve Campbell at “The Bourne Ultimatum” U.K. premiere.

The United Kingdom premiere of “The Bourne Ultimatum” saw Campbell looking incredibly vibrant. She wore a gorgeous bright red dress with an irregular hem, paired with a black clutch and metallic sandals.

Polished in White

Getty Neve Campbell at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party.

At the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills, Campbell looked amazingly classy and polished. She wore a beautiful white pantsuit with a matching clutch.

Black Velvet

Getty Neve Campbell at the 26th Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Campbell wore her favorite color again at the 26th Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City in 2016. This time, it came in the form of a simple and elegant black velvet midi dress.

Black Beauty

Getty Neve Campbell at the 68th Emmy Awards.

Of course, we’re ending on another stunning black number. At the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Campbell wore a custom black strapless metallic lace appliqué trumpet gown by Christian Siriano, paired with a Judith Leiber clutch.

In 2026, Campbell’s only acting credits thus far have been in the aforementioned slasher sequel “Scream 7” and her ongoing role in Netflix’s aforementioned legal drama television series “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Her one upcoming credit is coming later this year, in Netflix’s spy action thriller series “Black Doves.”

We look forward to seeing Campbell in “Black Doves” and can’t wait to see her looking fantastic on more red carpets in the future.

Neve Campbell’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.