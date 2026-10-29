Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Sparks Fiery Reactions With Unconventional Wedding Dress

There’s no doubt that Reese Witherspoon, 50, knows how to create a buzz, just like she recently did when she made a surprising move years after selling her company for almost $1 billion. That’s not to mention when she stepped out with her boyfriend during a rare outing together.

The same can be said for her daughter, Ava Phillippe, 27, who has sparked quite a few fiery reactions by sharing photos of herself in an unconventional wedding dress.

Ava’s Wedding Dress Photos May Not Be What You Expect

“So I was like ‘actually…I don’t,'” Phillippe wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Monday, Oct. 26. She also included three photos that all show her wearing a wedding dress, while the second and third photos see her with friends along with captions saying, “& she was like ‘yeah never mind, let’s go’ … so we all went dancing & lived happily ever after. 💍 #StopTheHallowedding #FeatBedbug”

Although the wedding dress might cause sweet responses from hopeless romantics, Phillippe was leaning toward a very different vibe. The saucy poses, dark sunglasses and captions all offer hints that this is perhaps a Halloween costume of a woman who isn’t interested in getting hitched at the moment.

The cheeky post prompted plenty of comments from people who appreciated the aesthetic and accompanying energy, with one person writing, “🔥 this is the life I’m trying to live.”

“YESYESYESYES,” someone else added.

Another social media user left a message, saying, “I love this 💅”

Ava Shared What Reese Taught Her About Fashion & Beauty

Getty Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

There’s no doubt that Phillippe knows how to slay a buzzworthy ensemble, and in April 2022, The Zoe Report noted that “her edgier approach is certainly a departure from Witherspoon’s classic, romantic looks.” Despite that, “she still takes her mother’s sage advice when it comes to fashion and style.”

“She’s definitely taught me how to pose,” Phillippe told The Zoe Report. “She really wants me to embody this confidence that comes from within and that inner sense of self. Whatever fashion [style you choose] should come from within. If you feel good, you look good.”

Granted, that’s not all that Reese has passed on to her daughter when it comes to fashion-related advice. Phillippe revealed one particular style tip from her mom, saying, “Shoes with the bag. If you match your shoes with the bag it automatically makes it a look.”

Phillippe went on to say, “I think she’s inspired by how I take risks with my beauty and fashion standards.”

Getty Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

She also pointed out that her mother not only taught her about style and fashion, but imparted her beliefs about inner beauty as well.

Phillippe explained, “‘Pretty is as pretty does.’ She’s from the South and it’s a big Southern saying, but it really does ring true to me. The way you treat people is so indicative of how beautiful you are on the inside and the outside — and how good you feel about yourself and your place in the world.”