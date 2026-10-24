Nicole Kidman, 59, Looks Sensational in Revealing New Photoshoot — Fans & Stars React [SEE]

Academy Award-winning Australian and American actress and producer Nicole Kidman has taken part in a sensational new photoshoot for Vogue Australia. The “Practical Magic” and “Scarpetta” actress is the cover star for the November issue of the publication, which features an in-depth interview with her.

Both Kidman, 59, and the popular fashion magazine are calling the shoot Kidman’s “homecoming,” given that the star was primarily raised in the Land Down Under by Australian parents.

Clearly proud of her new shoot (and rightly so, it’s gorgeous), Kidman has taken to social media to give her fans a sneak peek of it.

Nicole Kidman Looks Phenomenal in Her New Vogue Australia Shoot

Nicole Kidman has shared an intriguing glimpse of her new Vogue Australia photoshoot with the 11.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the star’s post includes a carousel of nine photographs from the shoot. The snaps include Kidman wearing a series of revealing outfits (and some not so revealing), such as a Chanel crop top and cashmere beanie, a figure-hugging teal sequin Chanel dress, a black swimsuit, and a black Chanel underwear set with blue denim jeans.

Kidman looks amazing in all of the pictures, which are both color and black and white.

The caption on Kidman’s post reads, “Homecoming 🇦🇺🩵 @VogueAustralia.” That’s followed by the star tagging editor-in-chief and stylist Christine Centenera, photographer Lachlan Bailey, hairstylist Shay Ashual, makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, manicurist Eri Handa, and writer Hannah-Rose Yee in recognition of their contribution to the shoot and issue.

Fans of Kidman, and indeed several famous faces, have expressed their approval of her post with likes and comments.

Fans & Stars React to Kidman’s New Photoshoot

Getty Nicole Kidman.

The comments section of Nicole Kidman’s sneak peek at her Vogue Australia photoshoot is buzzing. Fans and famous faces alike absolutely love it and let the star know with their words and actions.

Fellow stars like Elizabeth Hurley, Reese Witherspoon, Elle Macpherson, and Michelle Pfeiffer are among those to have merely dropped a like on the post.

Academy Award-nominated actress Elle Fanning wrote, “Oh my god these are sensational Nicole!😍”

Actress and singer Lindsay Lohan wrote, “Wow 🤩.”

Another actress, Joey King, proclaimed, “NICOLE!!!!!!!!”

Television personality and actress Jill Wagner said, “The freckles did it for me ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Obsessed 💕💕💕💕💕💕,” said actress Kerry Washington.

Meanwhile, a big fan of Kidman’s commented, “Nicole did not come to play, y’all. 🔥🙌💕”

Another fan wrote, “How is she prettier than ever.”

Someone else said, “THE SECOND TO LAST SLIDE IM ON MY KNEES.”

“That girl… She’s the best 🙂‍↔️,” noted somebody else.

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “You are such a gorgeous girl and inspiration to so many – love this Nicole xx.”

The November 2026 issue of Vogue Australia is officially out on Monday, November 2. It will mark Kidman’s historic 12th cover for the magazine.

Kidman has enjoyed a busy 2026, appearing in the likes of “Practical Magic 2” and television series like “Lioness,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and “Scarpetta.”

Anyone who can’t get enough of the star can look forward to her reprising her role in several of the above, as well as future projects like horror movie “The Young People” and the mystery crime thriller television series “Girls and Their Horses.”

We look forward to seeing them all.

Nicole Kidman’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.