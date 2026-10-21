Millie Bobby Brown Goes Pretty in Pink for Hot Date Night With Husband Jake Bongiovi

“Enola Holmes” star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, are now the parents of two young children. But now and then, they’re still making time for themselves.

The happy couple was recently spotted out on the town, enjoying a much-needed date night. See the photos and why Millie Bobby Brown’s ensemble truly caught fans’ attention.

Jake Bongiovi & Millie Bobby Brown Enjoy a Night Out in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi took some time away from the children to soak up quality time with one another. The couple were spotted out in New York City for a romantic dinner, looking absolutely fabulous.

“Pretty in pink with her favorite plus-one! 💓” PEOPLE captioned the couple’s date night photos. “#MillieBobbyBrown and husband #JakeBongiovi enjoyed a dinner date in NYC before heading out for the night.”

Brown is dressed head-to-toe in a chic pink ensemble. Her well-toned midriff is visible between her top and knee-length skirt. She completed the look with a pair of brilliant pink heels and a black handbag. Jake Bongiovi kept his attire fairly simple with a dark blue T-shirt, matching pants, and a pair of white sneakers.

In September, the couple celebrated two years of marriage. Millie Bobby Brown penned a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram. She attached a photo of the family at a distance, keeping their young children’s faces shielded from the camera.

“Two years married. Oh, how you have changed my life, J,” the actress wrote. “I love love love you! Here’s to always marching to the beat of our own drum.”

“And now there’s four of you 🥹” one fan sweetly wrote in the comments.

The Couple Thoroughly Enjoys Parenthood

Though the couple is young, they couldn’t be happier to be parents to two children. They adopted their daughter in August 2025, followed by their son this September.

Brown teased her son’s arrival on Instagram, attaching a photo of her and her husband holding the baby’s little hand. She wears a ring that reads, “Mom.”

“Hi little guy!” the 22-year-old captioned the photo.

Millie Bobby Brown previously sat down with Jay Shetty to advocate for adoption.

“The process is long and rightfully so,” Brown revealed. “It’s a great process and, you know, it’s very thorough. I would say that’s probably the longest part, is just getting through all of that.”

Once the adoption agency called and told them there was a baby girl waiting for them, their lives changed forever.

“It was the most surreal feeling,” the “Stranger Things” star continued. “And yet, we both knew in that moment that we had found each other. Like, oh my goodness, this is our girl. 100%. No doubt.”

Shetty asked if they recorded the call for sentimental purposes. Brown admitted they did not.

“I think there’s something so special about it because my whole life’s recorded,” Millie Bobby Brown revealed. “My husband and I will never forget those words. Where we were, what we were doing, the feeling. And I think in so many ways that is why that shouldn’t be recorded. It’s almost like you had to be there.”

Fans wish the family well as they explore life together.