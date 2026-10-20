The Iconic Lindsay Lohan’s Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Gorgeous actress, singer, and producer Lindsay Lohan has been active in the entertainment world since she was a small child.

Now 40 and still very relevant, the star is as well known for her fashion sense as she is for her on-screen performances.

Lohan’s most iconic on-screen credits include movies likes 1998’s “The Parent Trap,” 2003’s “Freaky Friday,” 2004’s “Mean Girls,” and 2005’s “Herbie: Fully Loaded.”

More recently, she has starred in the likes of 2022’s “Falling for Christmas,” 2024’s “Irish Wish” and “Our Little Secret,” and 2025’s sequel “Freakier Friday.”

That longevity has taken Lohan to countless red carpets over the years, on which she is always flawless. Let’s take a look at her most memorable red carpet looks.

Metallic & Sparkly

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the “Freaky Friday” premiere.

At the premiere of “Freaky Friday” in Hollywood in 2003, Lohan looked particularly sparkly. She wore a metallic gold mini dress with lacy trim and a black satin bow at the waist.

Quintessentially 2000s

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

There’s never been a more 2000s look than Lohan’s at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. The star opted for sunglasses and distressed flared jeans with a white button-down shirt under a black corset and suspenders.

Demure Turquoise

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the “Mean Girls” premiere.

The “Mean Girls” premiere in Los Angeles in 2004 saw Lohan looking very demure. The actress chose to wear a bright turquoise knee-length dress with silver strappy sandals.

Glamorous Gucci

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” premiere.

Lohan wore a glamorous little black dress at the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” premiere in Westwood, California, in 2005. Specifically, it was a fitted Gucci mini dress with strappy heels. She coupled the look with platinum blonde hair.

Ethereal Satin

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the 2006 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

For the 2006 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Hollywood, Lohan wore a Champagne satin gown with a rhinestone-embellished bodice. The figure-hugging dress was ethereal in its elegance.

Romantic & Floral

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the 2006 Met Gala.

“AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion” was the theme at the 2006 Met Gala in New York City. For the occasion, Lohan wore a romantic strapless floral Marchesa midi dress.

The Comeback Look

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the “Falling for Christmas” premiere.

After over a decade away from acting in major projects, Lohan arrived for the premiere of her movie “Falling for Christmas” looking gorgeous in 2022. She wore a semi-sheer Valentino column gown with white floral embroidery.

Dazzling Sequins

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

In 2024, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, Lohan looked dazzling. She wore a stunning silver strapless fringed sequined Balenciaga gown.

Vintage Old Hollywood

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the “Irish Wish” premiere.

At the New York premiere of her 2024 movie “Irish Wish,” Lohan’s look was classic vintage Old Hollywood. The actress donned a ruched satin cream John Galliano gown.

Princess in Pink

Getty Lindsay Lohan at the “Freakier Friday” premiere.

Sequel movie “Freakier Friday” had its 2025 premiere in Los Angeles. Star Lohan wore a princessy custom blush-pink Miu Miu gown with crystal embellishments and a sweetheart neckline.

Lohan’s 2026 has been a quiet one in acting terms. However, she does have two projects coming in 2027. She will star in the Hulu mystery drama series “Count My Lies” and the rom-com movie “Return to You.”

We can’t wait to see both of them. Moreover, we’ll look forward to seeing Lohan looking fabulous on more red carpets in the near future.

Lindsay Lohan’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.