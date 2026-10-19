Gorgeous Lindsay Lohan Is Absolutely Glowing Filming New Rom-Com in Canada [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

It’s always great to see Lindsay Lohan thriving — and that’s exactly what she’s doing right now while filming her new rom-com from Netflix in Canada. In fact, the actress, singer, and producer is categorically glowing.

Lohan, 40, is currently engaged in the production of Mark Waters’ movie “Return to You.” Per IMDb, its plot is as follows: “A powerful but lonely attorney mistakenly receives an emotional DVD sent by a dying woman to her husband. Using only clues from the DVD, she sets out to find him.”

Waters previously directed Lohan in both “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls.” Henry Golding will star opposite Lohan in the 2027 movie, while the likes of Ego Nwodim, Victor Garber, Randall Park, and Sloane Pearson also feature.

The gorgeous star took to social media to share some pictures on location in Toronto while filming the new rom-com.

Lindsay Lohan Looks Radiant in Canada

Lindsay Lohan shared her post from Toronto with the 16.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Pinning the post in the capital of Ontario, Lohan uploaded a carousel of four photographs and one video. Three of the pictures and the video show her looking absolutely radiant. She has her makeup immaculately done, and long, blonde, wavy hair. She is wearing a black sleeveless vest top. In the other picture, she is in the middle of getting ready alongside her hairsylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Ash K. Holm, both of whom she has tagged.

Lohan’s caption on her post simply reads, “Happy Monday 🤍☺️.”

Veor Uranis’ 2026 dance track “Da Da Da Dadada” plays over the post.

Hairstylist Priano commented, “😍😍😍😍” and makeup artist Holm wrote, “So grateful for you and & @daniellepriano !!❤️” However, the comments section was also full of positive messages from Lohan’s fans and followers.

Lohan’s Fans & Followers Think She’s Looking Amazing

Getty Lindsay Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post to tell her how fabulous she’s looking.

One of Lohan’s followers commented, “Happy Monday queen! You look stunning!😍”

Another follower wrote, “You got the juice ! 🩷🤍🩵”

“On Mondays we admire LiLo 😍,” said somebody else.

Someone else posted, “You are so very beautiful 😍.”

“Flawless 😍😍😍,” proclaimed one individual.

Meanwhile, one fan of Lohan’s asked, “Name someone with a bigger life turn around…….i’ll wait….!!! ❤️🙌”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Going back in time bebesss😍😍😍.”

As one of the commenters referenced, Lohan has undoubtedly experienced setbacks in her career and personal life, so it’s wonderful to now see so many people building her up. We have to agree she is looking fantastic.

Both her professional and private lives are thriving — the star is married to financier Bader Shammas and the couple have one child together, a three-year-old son named Luai.

Moreover, “Return to You” isn’t Lohan’s only confirmed upcoming acting work. She will star in Hulu’s mystery drama series “Count My Lies” in 2027, which she is also executive producing.

We thoroughly look forward to seeing them both.

Lindsay Lohan’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.