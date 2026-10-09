Lindsay Lohan Looks Happy, Healthy & Radiant in Wholesome Fall Family Snaps

Actress, singer, and producer Lindsay Lohan is enjoying a wholesome start to fall 2026 with her beautiful family.

Lohan, 40, has been married to financier Bader Shammas since 2022. The couple have one child together, a three-year-old son named Luai.

The stunning star of movies like “The Parent Trap,” “Freaky Friday,” “Mean Girls,” “Herbie: Fully Loaded,” and Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” took to social media to share how her fall is going so far. It’s delightful to see that, having undeniably endured some troubles in her life, Lohan is looking happy, healthy, and categorically radiant in her latest photographs.

Lindsay Lohan Is Enjoying a Wholesome Fall With Her Family

Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram account to share her wholesome fall post with her 16.2 million followers.

Her post includes a carousel of five photographs and two videos. The first picture shows Lohan, husband Bader Shammas, and son Luai out for a family walk. The second image is a selfie in which Lohan is smiling in shades and a baseball cap, with autumnal leaves on the ground behind her. In the third snap, Luai is running across some grass with leaves scattered on it. In the fourth photo, another selfie, Lohan looks radiant, smiling with a star sticker on her chin (presumably put there by Luai). The final shot shows Luai and his dad walking across a wooden bridge.

As for the videos, one is taken from behind a pretty waterfall overlooking a beautiful park. The other focuses on a tree as its leaves begin to turn a very autumnal orangey-brown.

Lohan’s caption on the post is a small collection of emojis that capture the happy autumnal vibes in her snaps: “🍁🍃🍂☺️.”

The Folks’ 2025 folk son “My October” appropriately plays over the post.

Lohan’s fans and followers loved her post and flocked to its comments section to have their say on it.

Lohan’s Fans Love Her Photos & Seeing Her Happy

Getty Lindsay Lohan.

The comments section of Lindsay Lohan’s latest post is awash with lovely comments from her fans and followers. They all love her autumn snaps and are so happy to see her enjoying herself with her family.

One of Lohan’s followers commented, “What a peaceful setting… always enjoyable to see the changing colors 🍁.”

Another follower wrote, “Love this time of year!🍁🍂 Wonderful seeing you enjoy this beautiful season with your family!🥰”

“If anyone deserves this beautiful life, it’s you 🙂🧡,” posted someone else.

One Instagram user said, “That Hermes bag!!!! 😍 Awww! I love your little family! ❤️ @lindsaylohan.”

Somebody else posted, “May the good Lord bless you all—a truly beautiful family, and Luai is a beautiful little boy.💖💖♥️♥️💝💝🌷🌷🌷🫶🫶🫶🩷🩷🩷🩷🙏🙏🙏”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “we love seeing you happy lindsay❤️.”

It really is wonderful to see Lohan looking so good and living her best life. Next year, she will star in Hulu’s drama miniseries “Count My Lies” alongside “Big Little Lies” actress Shailene Woodley and “Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington. She is also currently filming the romance movie “Return to You,” which doesn’t yet have a release date.

We thoroughly look forward to seeing them both.

Lindsay Lohan’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.