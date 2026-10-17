The Iconic Emma Stone’s Best & Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone is one of the most talented performers in Hollywood.

The gorgeous star, 37, won her Best Actress Oscars for 2016’s “La La Land” and 2023’s “Poor Things.” Additionally, she has been nominated for Academy Awards for her performances in 2014’s “Birdman,” 2018’s “The Favourite,” and 2025’s “Bugonia.”

Stone has also starred in the likes of 2007’s “Superbad,” 2010’s “Easy A,” 2011’s “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” the two “Zombieland” films in 2009 and 2019, and the two “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies in 2012 and 2014.

That career has brought Stone a level of fame that has taken her to countless red carpets. The actress always looks fabulous on them and has become something of a fashion icon as a result. These are Emma Stone’s best red carpet looks over the years.

Elegant & Bowed

Getty Emma Stone at the 84th Academy Awards.

Stone’s look at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2012 was extremely elegant. She wore a red Giambattista Valli gown with oversized neck bow.

Plunging & Sultry

Getty Emma Stone at the 69th Golden Globe Awards.

The actress wore a delightfully moody plunging burgundy Lanvin gown at the 69th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2012. It was undoubtedly one of her most sultry looks.

Sunny Yellow

Getty Emma Stone at “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” premiere.

For the premiere of her movie “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in London in 2014, Stone wore the sunniest of outfits. It was a bright yellow Atelier Versace column gown.

Beaded & Vibrant

Getty Emma Stone at the 87th Academy Awards.

At the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2015, Stone’s look was incredibly vibrant. She wore a beaded chartreuse-green long-sleeve Elie Saab gown with a thigh-high slit.

The Near-Naked Dress

Getty Emma Stone at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Arguably Stone’s most bold and daring look came at the 74th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2017. The star wore an ethereal sheer, near-naked Valentino gown.

Gold & Fringed

Getty Emma Stone at the 89th Academy Awards.

The 89th Academy Awards in 2017 saw Stone wear one of her most fabulously elaborate looks. It was a gold fringed Givenchy Haute Couture gown — perfect for the evening on which she won Oscar gold for her performance in “La La Land.”

Structured & Sculptural

Getty Emma Stone at the 91st Academy Awards.

In 2019 at the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Stone opted for a gorgeous sculptural look. She wore a structured, heavily beaded Louis Vuitton gown with pearl and sequin details.

White & Whimsical

Getty Emma Stone at the 2022 Met Gala.

“In America: An Anthology of Fashion” was the theme at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. Stone got the memo and delivered in a whimsical white sleeveless Louis Vuitton mini with a feathered hem.

Romantic Roses

Getty Emma Stone at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Stone wore a romantic look at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2024. It was a stunning sheer shimmering Louis Vuitton gown with embroidered roses.

Minty Fresh

Getty Emma Stone at the 96th Academy Awards.

For her second Oscar win (for “Poor Things”) at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2024, Stone looked minty fresh. She wore a beautiful mint-green peplum Louis Vuitton gown.

So, there you have it, Emma Stone’s most jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

Stone’s 2026 has been a relatively quiet one. Her only acting credits came in two short films. However, she will return to the big screen in 2027 in Dave McCary’s rom-com “The Catch.”

We’ll look forward to seeing that one and can’t wait to see the beautiful star looking fantastic on more red carpets in the near future.

Emma Stone’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.