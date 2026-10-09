The Iconic Miley Cyrus’ Best & Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks Over the Years [PHOTOS]

The iconic singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus, aka Miley, is one of the most famous and instantly-recognizable stars on the planet.

Gorgeous Miley, 33, is known best for playing Miley Stewart in the Disney Channel television series “Hannah Montana,” and for singles like “Party in the U.S.A.,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “Flowers.”

However, she’s also known as something of a fashion and style icon who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to what she wears.

That notion applies as much as anything regarding her red carpet outfits. These are her best and most breathtaking red carpet looks over the years.

Oscars Debut in Red

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 80th Academy Awards.

When Cyrus was just 15 years old, she made her Oscars debut at the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2008. She was the quintessential young lady in red, wearing a polished crimson form-fitting Valentino gown.

Floral & Ethereal

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 81st Academy Awards.

A year later, in 2009, at the 81st Academy Awards in Los Angeles, 16-year-old Cyrus looked lovely in a romantic ethereal floral-embellished Zuhair Murad gown.

Spiky Punk Rocker

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 2013 Met Gala.

Entering her more rebellious era at the 2013 Met Gala in New York City, Cyrus nailed theme of “Punk: Chaos to Couture.” She opted for a sleek long-sleeved black mesh Marc Jacobs column gown and wild spiky hair.

Edgy & Attention Grabbing

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cyrus wore another edgy and attention-grabbing outfit at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. It comprised a vintage Dolce & Gabbana jeweled black crop top and matching leggings with mini pigtail buns.

Strategic Cut-Outs

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 57th Grammy Awards.

At the 57th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Cyrus wore a very daring outfit. It was a seductive black Alexandre Vauthier gown with multiple strategic cut-outs revealing bare skin on her legs and torso.

Whimsical Love Hearts

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala.

For the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala in New York City, Cyrus wore a whimsical statement look. It was a custom Moschino strapless dress covered in red beaded hearts (by Jeremy Scott), paired with red opera gloves and black combat boots.

Matching Black Leather

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

In Los Angeles for the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Cyrus looked categorically fierce. She donned a matching black leather bandeau top and high-waisted pants by Alexandre Vauthier.

Black, Green & Theatrical

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 2019 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Cyrus understood the assignment and wore a gorgeous theatrical black-and-green sequined Yves Saint Laurent mini dress.

Safety Pin Naked Dress

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Arguably Cyrus’ most daring look came at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2024. She wore an amazing custom Maison Margiela gold “naked” gown held together with safety pins. It left very little to the imagination.

Absolute Elegance

Getty Miley Cyrus at the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

For the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2012, Cyrus was a picture of absolute elegance. She wore a beautiful long-sleeved silver Roberto Cavalli gown.

Suffice it to say, whenever Cyrus dresses for a red carpet event, she knocks it out of the park.

Cyrus has had quite a busy 2026. The star appeared in the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” in March. She released her tenth studio album “Bass Persuades” in September. She is preparing for two headlining shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in October. Moreover, in May, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (the 2,845th in the Recording category), with Anya Taylor-Joy and Donatella Versace among the speakers for the occasion.

We look forward to seeing more of Miley Cyrus looking incredible on red carpets in the future.

Miley Cyrus’ discography and filmography info were courtesy of Discogs and IMDb, respectively.