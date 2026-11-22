The season of giving has arrived, and Danica McKellar is diving into charitable work. The 51-year-old and her husband recently attended a formal event, raising money for A Work in Progress and Love.

See photos of the actress’ gorgeous outfit for the evening.

Danica McKellar Attends Autism Support Fundraiser

Former child star Danica McKellar recently attended a fundraising event for A Work in Progress and Love in Florida. Her husband’s law firm helped sponsor the event.

“What a great night at a Miami Beach charity gala! 🌟” the “Wonder Years” alum captioned a recent Instagram post. “The strong wind accosting us upon arrival did no favors to my hair (it was curled and cute, I swear 😅 – scroll to end for the wind video!), but it was a great event and we had a wonderful time! And @ub40official performed Red, Red, Wine among other hits. 🎵”

McKellar rocked a strapless, soft blue-green gown for the event, opting for simple jewelry. Though she insisted that the wind destroyed her hair, many fans agreed she looked lovely.

Getty Danica McKellar attends A Night Of Love Gala Benefiting A Work In Progress And Love Foundation at Faena Forum on November 18, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida.

“Wind doesn’t matter! You are still so beautiful!! 😍” one fan sweetly shared in the comments.

“Wow! Very very pretty! Respectfully that dress is perfect for you!” another added.

The Former Child Star Discovered a New Passion in Life

Today, Danica McKellar enjoys making films for the Great American Family channel. But after her success as a child star on “The Wonder Years,” she stepped away from entertainment to focus on her true passion, math.

“I needed to figure out who else I was besides Winnie Cooper,” McKellar admitted in a podcast interview with “Hey Dude… The ’90s Called!“

The actress shared that she was thankful for the wonderful opportunities her time on “The Wonder Years” presented. However, as a teenager, she also felt stifled.

“You’re trying to figure out who you are as a teenager, and everyone else is telling you who you are, and it’s like a thing that doesn’t exist anymore,” MeKellar shared.

She discovered her love for math at UCLA, and the rest is history.

“It was just me. It had nothing to do with the superficiality of Hollywood or all the great writers and the sound design and all the things they did to make Winnie Cooper [into] Winnie Cooper. This is just me and my brain who did this,” McKellar proudly declared.

She majored in math at UCLA and even went on to co-author a mathematical theorem. Now, she writes math books for both children and adults.

“The math books have kept me sane for the last twenty years because it’s something that I can do something about,” Danica McKellar opened up about her passion. “Like, I can actually write a book and then have it published and then help kids with math and then make some money from that. It’s a thing that I can do that’s not like the business.”