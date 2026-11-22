Jennifer Lopez showed up at her film premiere the way only she could. The 57-year-old wowed with an incredible necklace that reportedly carries a whopping 186 carats. Lopez was on the red carpet for the unveiling of her concert film, “The JLo Show.” It centers around her 2025-26 concert residency “Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas.”

Staying true to her high-scale persona, Lopez looked breathtaking in a marvelous dress that she accessorized with the necklace that got everyone talking. The songstress clarified where she got it from and how she procured it.

She also talked about who her stylists were and how the necklace has a security detail of its own.

Jennifer Lopez Was Lent A Dolce & Gabbana Sicilia Necklace

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Jennifer Lopez was far from “the block” on the red carpet. The actress showed up at the premiere of “The JLO Show,” proving how no one does style quite like her. Lopez addressed the eye-popping necklace draped around her neck, which was impossible to look away from.

The Grammy winner spoke to Variety’s Marc Malkin about the pricey piece of jewelry. The 57-year-old admitted that she didn’t own the necklace and that it was lent to her by Dolce & Gabbana. In addition, the massive centerpirce reportedly weight 110 carats on its own

According to Lopez, the necklace first caught her eye when she performed at Dolce & Gabba’s Italian Alta Moda fashion show in July. The actress couldn’t take her eye off it, and was also attracted to the coat she ultimately wore at the premiere.

“While I was there, I saw this necklace and I saw this coat and I said, ‘I love those,’” Lopez told Malkin. “He said, ‘I’m going to send them to you for your premiere.’ He gifted me the coat and he sent the necklace for tonight.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Diamond Necklace Had Its Own Security Detail

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If the necklace’s price wasn’t astounding enough, Jennifer Lopez also made another huge admission. The singer revealed that Dolce & Gabbana only lent her the piece of jewelry if an entire security detail came with it. The necklace hasn’t been officially valued yet, but is estimated to be in the millions.

The actress wasn’t shy about pointing out the extra security around her. Speaking to Marc Malin, Lopez said they were being watched by security as they spoke. The 57-year-old said that as many as four men accompanied her, including two armed off-duty police officers.

“There’s security all around just watching the necklace,” Lopez said on the red carpet, also revealing she doesn’t plan on making it a permanent purchase. “This is a very expensive necklace. It’s gorgeous. It’s beautiful. Whoever does wind up owning it will be very lucky. It’s an heirloom piece for sure.”

Lopez wore a Chantilly lace gown and a satin shawl-coat as part of her dress ensemble for the event. The outfit accentuated her chest, bringing focus on the necklace and Lopez’s figure. She accessorized it with massive dangling earrings that were color-coded with the necklace.

The actress was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn with hair by Chris Appleton.