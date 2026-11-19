Jennifer Lopez is speaking candidly about her divorce from Ben Affleck, nearly two years after the couple officially ended their marriage.

During a recent appearance on the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, the singer and actress reflected on the difficult breakup, the heartbreak she experienced, and the lessons she has learned from her four marriages.

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Her ‘Disappointing’ Ben Affleck Divorce

Getty Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez

During the Tuesday, November 17, episode of “Friends Keep Secrets,” Lopez, 57, sat down with Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and his wife, Kristin Batalucco, to talk about her relationships.

The “Selena” actress addressed her split from Affleck, 54, whom she married in 2022 after rekindling their romance nearly two decades after their first engagement.

“It was such a hard, disappointing last situation on every level. On every level, it was so disappointing. I don’t ever want to delve into that,” she revealed.

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Heartbreak and Betrayal

Play

While discussing her past relationships, Lopez acknowledged that some experiences left her deeply hurt.

“It’s not that people didn’t do [expletive] things to me. Yeah, they did. It was bad. It was awful. It was betrayal on so many levels of your heart and your soul that you give to somebody, and you trust them to take care of it and then they [expletive] really let you down,” she shared.

The former “American Idol” judge also discussed the difficulty of accepting that a relationship was over. “You think they’re going to come through even at the last minute and they don’t, and you have to sit with that,” she continued.

“And yes, you get angry, and you get sad, and you’re devastated, and you want to die, and you can’t get out of bed, and it was all of those things.”

Lopez did not identify a particular former partner when describing those broader experiences of betrayal.

What Jennifer Lopez Learned From Her Four Marriages

Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jennifer Lopez attends the Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

After years of moving from one relationship to another, Lopez said she eventually recognized a “hole” within herself that she needed to address.

She also shared the advice she would give others going through a divorce.

“I think my advice for divorce is my advice for everything, which is always operate in a way that you’ll feel proud of when you look back,” she explained.

Reflecting on her previous relationships, she continued, “I can look back at these situations and — even as painful as some of them were so bad, like life-shifting pain and hurt — I can look back and be like, I loved completely.”

“I acted in a way that was, you know, I’m proud of as a human, and I didn’t treat anybody in any ways that I would be ashamed of, and I always tried in the moment. I did the best that I could in the moment with what I knew.”

Before Affleck, Lopez was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 18-year-old twins Max and Emme.

According to People, Lopez said she spent years seeking companionship and stability, particularly while navigating the loneliness that can accompany fame.

Is Jennifer Lopez Dating Again After Ben Affleck Divorce?

Getty

Although Lopez has said she enjoys her independence, speculation about her romantic life continues. The “Hustlers” actress recently sparked dating rumors with her “Office Romance” costar Brett Goldstein.

In October, Us Weekly reported that the two had been casually seeing each other, citing unnamed sources.

However, Lopez and Goldstein previously denied dating rumors during a June appearance on “Today.

Play

Neither has publicly confirmed a relationship since.