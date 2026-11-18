Academy Award-winning actress Zoe Saldana has expressed her love for her “Lioness” castmates by posting a sweet and star-studded photograph.

Saldana, 48, plays Joe McNamara in the critically acclaimed Paramount+ spy thriller series.

McNamara is “Lioness'” main character, as IMDb’s plot synopsis for the show emphasizes: “CIA operative Joe McNamara and her team attempt to balance their personal and professional lives as the tip of the spear in the agency’s war on terror.”

In the show, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star performs alongside a talented supporting ensemble that includes Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Nicole Kidman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Morgan Freeman, Thad Luckinbill, and Genesis Rodriguez.

The star took to social media to express her love for the cast with a few snaps of herself alongside some of the names mentioned above.

Zoe Saldana Shared Photos With Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly & Nicole Kidman

Zoe Saldana shared her love for her “Lioness” castmates with the 11.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of three star-studded photographs. In all three of the snaps, Saldana is posing alongside her co-stars Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, and Nicole Kidman.

Respectively, the trio play Force Recon Marine Cruz Manuelos, CIA Deputy Director of Operations Byron Westfield, and CIA Clandestine Service supervisor Kaitlyn Meade in the show.

The famous and talented quartet look very close and are all smiling in the shots. It’s not stated where the pictures were taken.

Saldana’s short caption on the post reads, “Love this crew so much! #lioness”

Fans and followers of Saldana and “Lioness” headed to the comments section of the post en masse to share their thoughts on it.

Saldana’s Fans & Followers Love ‘Lioness’ & Want a Season 4

Getty Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana at the “Lioness” season 3 premiere.

The comments section of Zoe Saldana’s post expressing her love for her “Lioness” castmates is teeming with messages. They come from her own fans and fans of the show, but also from some of the castmates in question.

Laysla De Oliveira commented, “Love this crew 🥹❤️.”

Michael Kelly wrote, “My people!!!”

Dave Annable posted, “Miss these beautiful humans ❤️❤️.”

Jill Wagner said, “Miss you guys.”

One of Saldana’s followers proclaimed, “Love you all. Such an amazing and impactful show you all worked so hard on!”

Another fan of “Lioness” stated, “i need the next season IMMEDIATELY😍😭.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Miss seeing you guys on my screen 💔#szn4?”

That question about a fourth season of “Lioness” was common among the comments. While Paramount+ has not yet officially renewed the show for a fourth season, a renewal is widely expected based on the show’s strong viewership and behind-the-scenes development.

As for Saldana, who won her Best Supporting Actor Oscar for her performance in 2024’s “Emilia Pérez,” she has a number of upcoming projects confirmed.

She will appear in the fourth and fifth installments in the “Avatar” franchise, which are coming in 2029 and 2031, respectively. She will also appear in the romantic action crime thriller film “Positano” and the sci-fi flick “Don’t Forget Me Tomorrow.” Neither of the latter two have confirmed release dates yet.

Zoe Saldana’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.