Robert Pattinson has officially been named the next James Bond, and Brad Pitt is already expressing interest in playing his onscreen enemy.

The Oscar-winning actor shared his thoughts on Pattinson’s casting while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” on Monday, Nov. 16.

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Pitt, 62, was asked during an interview with “Extra” whether he would consider playing a villain in the iconic spy franchise.

“Robert … You know what, I’d like to do that,” Pitt responded.

The actor referenced his “F1” costar Javier Bardem, who famously played villain Raoul Silva opposite Daniel Craig in the 2012 Bond film “Skyfall.”

“I mean, my man Javier did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on, yeah,” he continued.

Pitt also gave Pattinson, 40, his stamp of approval, praising the British actor for his career choices over the years.

“You know what, I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal,” Pitt said.

“That’s great. That’s a good call. I like it,” he added.

According to Deadline, the David Fincher-directed follow-up is scheduled for an exclusive IMAX release on Nov. 25.

Florence Pugh Also Wants to Play a James Bond Villain

Pitt isn’t the only Hollywood star interested in going up against Pattinson on the big screen.

Shortly after the casting announcement, Florence Pugh revealed that she had already reached out to director Denis Villeneuve about potentially joining the upcoming film.

While speaking at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Nov. 16, the Oscar-nominated actress recalled the message she sent the filmmaker earlier that day, according to HuffPost UK.

“I sent Denis a message this morning,” Pugh said. “I said, ‘congratulations on finding your Bond. Nice catch.'”

She then jokingly offered herself up for a role, asking, “Any villains with the size of 5’4’’… female…?”

Pugh and Pattinson both appear in Villeneuve’s upcoming movie “Dune: Part Three.”

Actress Saoirse Ronan has also previously expressed interest in portraying a Bond villain. Her husband, actor Jack Lowden, was among the actors rumored to be in contention for the role of 007.

As of now, neither Pitt nor Pugh has officially been cast in the new Bond movie.

Robert Pattinson Reacts to Being Cast as the Next James Bond

Getty Image Credit: Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Pattinson as the seventh actor to play James Bond on Nov. 16.

The franchise’s official X account shared a 26-second clip featuring Pattinson as the British spy, along with the message, “James Bond will return.”

The actor will succeed Craig, who starred in five Bond movies between 2006 and 2021, concluding his run with “No Time to Die.”

Villeneuve will direct the franchise’s 26th installment, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

In a statement following the announcement, Pattinson expressed his gratitude to the team behind the upcoming movie, describing the opportunity as a “dream come true.”

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said, per Deadline.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”