“Twilight” actor Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. The announcement has some fans wondering about his own dating history, since Bond is famous for that.

Pattinson is in a long-term relationship with model Suki Waterhouse. According to Elle, they have dated since 2018 and share a child together. They keep their relationship pretty private. Pattinson has also dated at least two other high-profile women, F.K.A. Twigs and Kristen Stewart, his co-star in the “Twilight” series.

“Robert Pattinson is James Bond,” MGM studios announced on Instagram.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse

Getty British actor Robert Pattinson and British actress Suki Waterhouse.

In July 2018, a source first told People that Pattinson and Waterhouse were “dating.” obtained photos showing the couple getting “cozy” together at a screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Then, they continued the evening at SoHo House.

“Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times,” an eyewitness told E! News. “Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it.”

By 2023, they were engaged, according to People, but she told the UK Times in 2026 that the wedding probably wouldn’t happen this year. “It would either be all or nothing,” Waterhouse told that site. “If we were going to go for it, we’d have a massive party, blow it out.”

They have a daughter together. “Our life since having our daughter, which is strange and backwards, hasn’t been anywhere. We’ve been in rentals and moving every couple of months, and we just haven’t been home,” she told the UK Times. “It’s been wherever we can base ourselves and wherever we can stay together as a family.”

“It’s quite hard to make something work where you’re both doing these kinds of jobs, when you don’t live in one place and you’re traveling a lot,” she added, calling their relationship “a beautiful thing.”

Robert Pattinson & F.K.A. Twigs

Getty English actor Robert Pattinson and English singer Tahliah Debrett Barnett, also known as FKA Twigs.

According to People, Pattinson dated F.K.A. Twigs for two years, even becoming engaged to the singer. However, they broke up in late 2017.

She told USA Today that she was subjected to racism and death threats online as a result of the relationship. “I really enjoy the fun of putting something out and people liking it or hating it or talking about it, but vacuous attention, it feels disgusting. It’s like a hangover,” she told USA Today. “It’s weird, I know that’s not really because of me or what I’m doing.”

Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart

Getty Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Pattinson famously was in a “years-long relationship” with Kristen Stewart, his love interest in Twilight, People reported. According to E! News, they dated for three years, ending their relationship in 2013, less than a year after Stewart was accused of being involved with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, who was married.

“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,” she said in a statement to People. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

E! Online reported that Pattinson was also linked over the years to Riley Keough and Dylan Penn.