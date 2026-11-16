Legendary Hollywood Star Gets Emotional as She Receives First Oscar at 79 After 8 Nominations

After eight Academy Award nominations and more than four decades in Hollywood, beloved star Glenn Close is finally an Oscar winner.

The legendary actress, 79, received an honorary Academy Award at the 17th annual Governors Awards on Sunday, November 15, in Los Angeles.

Close, whose celebrated career includes “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons” and “The Wife,” was recognized for her contributions to cinema after receiving eight competitive Oscar nominations without a win.

The award marks a major achievement for the three-time Emmy and Tony winner, who became emotional as she reflected on her career and the experiences that shaped her life.

Glenn Close Receives First Oscar After Eight Nominations

Getty US actress Glenn Close poses during a photocall for the premiere of “All’s Fair” TV series in Paris

Close received her first Academy Award nomination in 1983 for her performance in “The World According to Garp.”

She went on to earn nominations for “The Big Chill,” “The Natural,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Albert Nobbs,” “The Wife” and “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Four nominations were for Best Actress, while the remaining four were for Best Supporting Actress.

Getty Actress Glenn Close holds her Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical Jon une 04 in New York. Close won for her performance in “Sunset Boulevard.”

Despite those honors, Close never won a competitive Oscar, tying the late Peter O’Toole for the most acting nominations without a victory.

Her latest recognition is an honorary Oscar, awarded by the Academy’s Board of Governors for exceptional contributions to filmmaking.

Glenn Close Gets Emotional While Accepting Honorary Oscar

Close received the award from John Malkovich, her co-star in the 1988 film “Dangerous Liaisons.”

During her acceptance speech, the actress discussed growing up in a restrictive religious group and how those experiences affected her sense of belonging.

She also reflected on attending the Oscars eight times as a nominee.

“I have always felt that the great honor is to be in the room,” Close said, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

According to Us Weekly, the veteran actress dedicated the award to her daughter, Annie Starke, who has followed her mother into acting.

Close thanked the Hollywood community for the support and inspiration she has received throughout her career.

Michael Douglas Previously Said Glenn Close Deserved an Oscar

Close’s honorary award comes shortly after her “Fatal Attraction” co-star Michael Douglas publicly supported her Oscar recognition.

During an October appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” Douglas said Close should have won best actress for her performance in the 1987 psychological thriller.

She lost the award to Cher, who won for “Moonstruck.”

The film remains one of Close’s most recognized performances and helped establish her as a leading Hollywood actress.

Who Else Received Honorary Oscars at the 2026 Governors Awards?

Close was among several Hollywood figures honored during the ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

Director Ridley Scott, known for “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” and “Gladiator,” also received an honorary Oscar.

Scott, 88, accepted the recognition through a prerecorded video message after undergoing a recent medical procedure. He dedicated the honor to his late brother, filmmaker Tony Scott.

Disney animator Floyd Norman received an honorary Oscar recognizing his contributions to animation.

Meanwhile, producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.