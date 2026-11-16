New James Bond Robert Pattinson Receives Glowing Words from Batman Predecessor Ben Affleck

Robert Pattinson is on a generational run. The 40-year-old star has been unveiled as the new James Bond. It comes on the heels of Pattinson enjoying a wide range of successful films over the last several years. One of those was 2022’s “The Batman,” a role he took on after the previous star, Ben Affleck, 54, relinquished it.

Affleck has no issues with Pattinson as an actor. His best friend, Matt Damon, 56, revealed Affleck’s opinion of Pattinson. Damon starred in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which featured Pattinson in a supporting role.

Fans have long wondered what the former Batman star thinks of his successor. Now, Damon has revealed what Affleck thinks of Pattinson’s acting abilities.

Matt Damon Says Ben Affleck Raved About Robert Pattinson For ’20 Minutes’ After Watching ‘The Odyssey’

Matt Damon spoke at L.A.’s David Geffen Theater in the Academy Museum on Saturday night. The 56-year-old brought his best friend, Ben Affleck, while discussing film work. Damons said Affleck was completely won over by Robert Pattinson’s performance as Antinous in “The Odyssey.”

The 40-year-old plays a villainous and cowardly character in Christopher Nolan’s epic, allowing him to showcase his diverse set of acting skills. Affleck was so taken with this performance that he essentially ignored Damon’s role in favor of Pattinson’s.

Damon joked about Affleck downplaying his work, revealing that the latter marvelled at how Damon had the benefit of being the leading man directed by Christopher Nolan. However, Affleck felt that Pattinson upstaged him because he was positioned in a less-than-favorable light.

“And he goes, ‘Rob had all of the weight and heft and power of Christopher Nolan’s storytelling coming down on him,” Damon recalled Affleck’s words. “‘And the way he did it, it was like watching a guy run into an avalanche.’”

Damon had nothing but equal words of praise for Pattinson himself, saying that the actor deliberately made it “even worse” for himself to benefit the story. He also called Pattinson a “dynamic and interesting” actor.

Robert Pattinson Has Been Collecting Big Roles And Big Success On His Way To James Bond

Robert Pattinson was once seen purely as a young-adult franchise star. The actor first hit it big with the “Harry Potter” series before becoming a worldwide name through “The Twilight Saga.” However, the actor took a step back from the mainstream spotlight and appeared in a number of small-scale roles.

During the 2010s, Pattinson was seen in independent projects like “Maps to the Stars,” “The Lost City of Z,” “Good Time,” “High Life,” and “The Lighthouse.” Starring in these films greatly benefitted Pattinson’s perception as an actor, away from his initial pretty-boy image. He then stepped back into the mainstream spotlight with films like “Tenet” and “The Devil All the Time” before truly exploding with “The Batman.”

Pattinson was a late-stage name in the James Bond casting race. The actor was initially not even part of the conversation before suddenly becoming the frontrunner. His casting was confirmed by the official “007” Instagram page.

The announcement also came with a first-look image of Pattinson in character as James Bond.