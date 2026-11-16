Why Everyone Is Still Talking About SNL’s ‘Painfully Accurate’ Sketch: ‘Sister’

If you’ve ever found yourself in the middle of a heated family debate over who gets stuck handling mom’s grocery delivery or dad’s insurance paperwork, consider this your official warning: is watching.

A brilliant new SNL sketch named “Sister” is sweeping social media for its painfully accurate look at how adult siblings divide and conquer (or completely hand over) caring for an aging parent, turning everyday caregiving stress into pure comedy gold. Except when you’re the sister who has to shoulder the heavy lifting, from managing the endless doctor appointments to decoding the family group chat where everyone has an opinion and zero availability.

SNL’s ‘Sister’ Sketch Tackles Caring for an Aging Parent With Humor

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SNL tackled the heavy-yet-hilarious reality of family dynamics this weekend with a pre-taped parody ad called “Sister.” Hosted by John Mulaney, the sketch brilliantly zeroed in on the scramble to find care for an aging parent, and the specific sibling who inevitably handles all the heavy lifting.

“My dad means the world to me,” Mulaney begins in the parody ad. “So when I noticed him start to slow down, I knew I needed to get him the best care possible. I didn’t want to put him in a nursing home, but a private health aid could cost thousands a week. I didn’t know where to turn. That’s when I heard about…Sister.”

“Sister is a live-in, 24/7 elder care provider that is completely free, and also your sister. Now I don’t have to worry about my dad getting the care and attention he needs, because my sister will do it. And I can get back to my life, and the stuff I like to do,” Mullaney concluded.

The deadpan humor delivered in this sketch, starring Mulaney, Jane Wickline, Andrew Dismukes, Mikey Day and James Austin Johnson, hit a very raw nerve for many viewers. It also became one of the show’s best loved sketches of the season, racking up over 2 million views on YouTube alone in less than 24 hours after airing live reported NBC.

Viewers Saw Themselves in ‘Sister’ Sketch

NBC Jessica Neves/NBC

SNL viewers shared their thoughts on the “painfully accurate” sketch. Some felt it hit a bit too close to home, but was still wildly funny.

“Every daughter in this comment section needs a big hug, this sketch hit waaay too hard. Painfully accurate,” wrote one follower.

“This is one of the MOST wicked and spot on SNL sketches ever written,” penned a second viewer.

A third SNL fan wrote, “This is SO real. I am oldest Sister. Which is basically the deluxe version.”

“This is going to be the most texted SNL skit of all time,” declared a fourth viewer.

The sketch was penned by SNL castmember Mikey Day, Streeter Seidell, and Simon Rich, with help from Chase Rosenberg. “Dedicated to my sister Heidi,” Seidell wrote on X.

John Mullaney returned to SNL to host a seventh time. He was formerly a writer for the late-night sketch comedy series from 2008 through 2013.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.