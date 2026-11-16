Newlywed Couple Téa Leoni, 60, and Tim Daly, 70, Reveal Intimate Details of Life Together

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly are ready to tell their story. The pair have been together since 2014 after working on “Madam Secretary.” However, they finally tied the knot over a decade later, in 2025. The duo appeared sparsely onscreen since the end of “Madam Secretary” in 2019, but have now returned to TV in a regular capacity.

Much like their real-life romance, Leoni, 60, and Daly, 70, play a newly married couple in the NBC sitcom “Newlyweds.” The multi-cam sitcom is seen as an attempt to revive the format for contemporary audiences after the comedy landscape has become heavily saturated with dramedies.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Leoni and Daly open up about what they’ve been up to since “Madam Secretary” and how married life is suiting them.

Tim Daly And Téa Leoni Call Their Marriage ‘Boring’ And ‘Exciting’

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Tim Daly has a lot to say about his marriage to Téa Leoni. The actor joked that their life was “boring” for the last seven years. After “Madam Secretary” came to an end, the pair spent most of their time gardening. The “Superman” star playfully downplayed their marriage and said he was forced to take care of her.

“We were living in our little house in Connecticut. Well, not so little. It was too big for us at the time. I was growing tomatoes and eggplants and cabbage,” Dalt told the outlet. “Making dinner, taking walks, playing with the dog. Well, [and] COVID happened, and I took care of Ms. Leoni.”

Leoni played into Daly’s joke, adding that they spent their time making salad bowls out of dead trees. She also quipped that such an arrangement is “really exciting” in their age. The pair first met when Leoni was 48, and Daly was 58. During their time together, Daly has just passed the age of 70 while Leoni has entered 60.

Tim Daly And Téa Leoni Reveal Why They’re Making A Sitcom Together

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Tim Daly and Téa Leoni had no compunction about starring in a sitcom. “Newlyweds” is about their characters who enter a marriage on a whim. It plays into their real-life ages as well, as the story revolves around people of a certain age who decide to be spontaneous.

Leoni said that agreeing to the series was a “no-brainer” because of Jamie Lee Curtis’s involvement. Curtis, 68, is an executive producer on the show. The Oscar winner also appears in a recurring capacity. Leoni said that learning the extent of Curtis’s involvement led to an instant approval on their end.

The “Jurassic Park III” star also said that she and Daly are big fans of the sitcom setup. The actress feels that the opportunity to appear in a light-hearted show is exactly what people today need.

“Madam Secretary hit at a [right] time. It was very relevant; it was very poignant,” Leoni said to PEOPLE. “At a certain point not too long ago, we were like, ‘Let’s make people laugh.’ That’s where we’re both from — we both love the sitcom medium.”

Daly added that the message of love is what drew him into it. The 70-year-old encouraged the notion of seeing “if love crashes into you.”