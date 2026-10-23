Where & When to Watch Jamie Lee Curtis’ New Comedy ‘Newlyweds’

It’s almost time to see Jamie Lee Curtis back on our screens. This time, it’s in sitcom form, and she not only has a recurring guest spot, but she is also one of the co-creators. Yes, “Newlyweds” will premiere tonight, Friday, Oct. 23.

The series stars real-life married couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly as newlyweds. However, they’ve only just met, deciding on a whirlwind romance and then figuring out that they need to handle the consequences and fallout.

How to Watch ‘Newlyweds’ Live

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“Newlyweds” will debut on Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It follows all-new episodes of “Happy’s Place,” making for the perfect start to a Friday night.

If you don’t have standard cable, you can watch via platforms like Fubo TV and Sling TV. You can also watch the following day on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. Episodes drop around 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT on Saturdays.

What to Expect on ‘Newlyweds’

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The pilot episode sets the stage for the whirlwind romance, and it draws inspiration from Curtis’ own marriage to Christopher Guest. It turns out that she decided to marry Guest after seeing his photo in a magazine, and the two have been together for 42 years! So, it hints that this marriage is set to last, although there will be plenty of hijinks.

Everything starts with a blind date, and one that the two of them nearly don’t go on. After that, they get chatting and realize how much they love each other’s company. There’s just one thing: James is going away for a long period of time to Norway. Can their relationship last?

Oh, and then there’s his ex-wife, played by Curtis, who may or may not cause a few problems. She has her own thoughts about her ex-husband. Then there are the children of Leoni’s Jeanie, who are somewhat more down-to-earth than she is. Jeanie is a free-spirited social butterfly, and it’s hard to see how that works with James’ buttoned-up professor lifestyle.

Bruce Helford Is Tapped as the New Showrunner

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Curtis has a co-creator label, and that’s because Gail Lerner was both a co-creator and the showrunner. However, Lerner was recently fired from the NBC sitcom after around six episodes, with “creative differences” given as the reason.

She made it clear that she is still excited for the series, but it’s also clear that it wasn’t her decision to walk away. In a statement, she shared that “The first six episodes were made under my leadership, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Bruce Helford, who helmed “The Connors,” has been tapped to take over the series. As the takeover happened, the series was entering a pre-planned hiatus, and that gave everyone time to find someone new to take over. However, if necessary, the hiatus could have been extended.

The series itself is one that NBC has had on its hands for some time. Curtis brought the idea during the pandemic, and it’s taken six years for it to see the light of day. It’s clear that NBC is looking to reinvest in multi-cam TV, and bringing a show with major star power is the way to do that.