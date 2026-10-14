Get Ready for the Attack of Biblical Plagues on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 2 With These Streaming Details

The time has finally come for Ryan Phillippe to get back on TV screens around the world. He steps into the role of Detective Rogue on “9-1-1: Nashville” Season 2, and it’s almost time to meet him.

Of course, there are other reasons to check out this “9-1-1” spinoff series. This season brings Biblical plagues, which is what brings Rogue to Nashville in the first place. Then there’s the fact that we still need to know how that fight betwen Blythe and Dixie ends.

How to Watch ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Live

ABC 9-1-1: NASHVILLE – “Going Rogue” – The 113 responds to a museum overrun by murder hornets, while newcomer Det. Rogue Kelly investigates a series of ominous crimes of biblical proportions. Blythe and Dixie face the consequences of their brawl, and Don pays a price too. THURSDAY, OCT. 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jake Giles Netter) JESSICA CAPSHAW

There is one way to watch “9-1-1: Nashville” live on a weekly basis. You’ll need ABC! Episodes air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the first episode airing on Thursday, Oct. 15. It’s sandwiched between “9-1-1” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” bringing an action-packed Thursday night.

There are a few ways to watch ABC live, even if you don’t have traditional cable. There is always the option of getting Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, and other similar services, but you can also get Hulu Live. This is an add-on to your usual Hulu channel, but it’s worth it when you want to get access to your favorite shows right away.

“9-1-1: Nashville” also streams the following day on Hulu. You can usually watch around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Fridays after new episodes air.

What to Expect on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 2

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The Biblical plagues are going to be a huge story for the first couple of episodes at least. Not only does this introduce Phillippe’s character, but it also sets up for a major emergency. After all, these plagues aren’t some random attacks by Mother Nature. They’re manmade plagues, and that means a search for whoever is ready to unleash absolute chaos on the city of Nashville.

The end of “9-1-1: Nashville” Season 1 saw Blythe and Dixie in the middle of a fight. Dixie had started to drop diss tracks that were about Blythe, and she put a stop to that by buying out Dixie’s contract. The feud between the two of them hasn’t stopped, but they will need to face the consequences of their fight. That hints that the two of them will survive, but that there are some serious issues that come from it. Are they in jail?

There are also questions about what this means for Blythe and Don, who hit a rough patch. As Dixie continued to release her diss tracks, she offered to stop if she got one night with Don, and he even considered it! There’s sure to be an aftermath, especially with the fight.

Meanwhile, Ryan Hart and his wife, Samantha, have some issues to deal with. At the end of the first season, they were excited to learn that they were expecting their first child. However, that happiness came crashing down when they learned that Sam has cancer. The best option for her would be to terminate the pregnancy and start chemo, and that’s what Ryan wanted. Sam wants to have the baby because the cancer treatment would also mean surgery that prevents her from having children.

“9-1-1: Nashville” Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.