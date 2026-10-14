Ready to Watch Detective Athena Grant in Action? Here’s All You Need to Catch ‘9-1-1’ Season 10 Live

After a long and hard summer break, ABC brings its TGIT lineup back to screens. Everything kicks off with “9-1-1” Season 10 on Thursday nights, and it’s set to bring some major changes.

Athena Grant is now a detective, and Buck has taken guardianship of his late friends’ son. May is taking on the challenge of being a nurse, while Chimney finds his stride as Captain of the 118. You will not want to miss a beat of the new episodes, and we have all the details so you don’t need to.

When Will ‘9-1-1’ Season 10 Premiere?

ABC 9-1-1 – “That Sinking Feeling” – The 118 faces an earth-shattering emergency that shakes the city of Los Angeles to its core. Still finding her footing as a detective, Athena leans on instinct to crack a mysterious new case, while May finds her own confidence in a new job. THURSDAY, OCT. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) ELIJAH M. COOPER, RYAN GUZMAN, AISHA HINDS, OLIVER STARK

There’s not long left to wait. “9-1-1” Season 10 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15. From that point, the show will air weekly on Thursdays, kicking off a night of first responder and medical dramas.

The only place to watch new episodes is on ABC live. Episodes start at 8 p.m. ET/PT sharp, and you can watch ABC via your regular cable provider, through the ABC website, or with servics such as Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Hulu even has a live option, and if you have a subscription, it’s worth taking advantage of that. You can also watch on Hulu the day after, with episodes dropping around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Fridays.

What to Expect on ‘9-1-1’ Season 10

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As mentioned, this is a season of change. For the first time, Athena Grant will spend the season fully in civilian clothes. She’s ditching the police uniform for tailored suits, as she takes on a new position as a detective. This is a promotion she has tried to avoid for years, but at the end of “9-1-1” Season 9, she realized that it was time for a new destiny.

She’ll still be there for her children, who are finding their new places in their workplace. Harry continues to work with the 118, as he works through his probie period and proves that he is the best firefighter he can be. He’s sure to take some mentorship from Buck still, who made sure he got through his Fire Academy exams.

May will start her new job as a nurse, and it’s time to see her calling take hold. Of course, this brings a new element to “9-1-1,” as it offers a look at the emergency room and the hospital rather than just the immediate first responder drama.

Personally, Buck is going to see the most change. At the end of the previous season, he took guardianship of his late friends’ son, making sure Theo would have a good home. Over the last few seasons, Buck has done a lot of growing up, and the ninth season saw the most, as he had to tackle problems without Bobby around to guide him. He’ll probably want to lean on Maddie and Eddie for support since they both have experience in parenting.

Of course, there is a major event happening. Each season of “9-1-1” has brought some wild emergency for everyone to get stuck in on, and this season is no different. A sinkhole creates a volcano, and soon the whole of Los Angeles will be covered in lava. Let’s hope they’ve all played enough of “Floor Is Lava!”