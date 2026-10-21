‘Glee’ Reboot Officially Greenlit, Returning More Than a Decade After Beloved Series Ended

Viewers will soon be returning to William McKinley High School, with Disney announcing on Wednesday, October 21 that a “Glee” reboot series has officially been picked up.

While details of this new iteration of “Glee” are sparse, ABC News has confirmed that the upcoming series will be streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

The new series will be produced by 20th Television, the studio that was also behind the original series.

Rumors Confirmed

Last month, “Glee” co-creator Ryan Murphy was in attendance at an FX event in honor of the new season of “American Horror Story,”

Speaking with “Good Morning America” during that event, Murphy shared an update indicating the highly anticipated “Glee” reboot had taken another step closer to happening.

“Yeah, we just finished writing the ‘Glee’ reboot today,” Murphy divulged, also revealing that he’d been in touch with members of the series’ original cast.

“I’ve been quietly having conversations with people on that show … about ‘what do you think? Should we?’” he explained.

“Maybe I shouldn’t, I don’t know. It’s fun just to try,” he added.

‘A New Incarnation’

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While appearing on the red carpet during the upcoming premiere of new drama series “The Shards,” Murphy was asked about his memories of “Glee.”

“Well, I loved them all. I had a great time making that show,” Murphy told People.

“That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show,” he observed.

“My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people,” Murphy added.

Previously, “Glee” co-creator Brad Falchuk dropped some hints indicating that he too was open to reviving “Glee.”

“I’m sure everything is always on the table,” Falchuk told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024.

However, he also added a caveat. “Is there a way to tell that story in a more modern way?” he said. “So much of what ‘Glee’ was about was really this transition from an old way of looking at representation to a new way. I’d never say no, but I wonder what the point would be — except it’d be a moneymaker.”

A Clue About the ‘Glee’ Reboot?

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Earlier this year, an intriguing report emerged on social media claiming that not only was Disney open to rebooting “Glee,” the company was already moving full-steam ahead on making it happen.

In addition, that report also alleged that the rumored reboot had already cast its star.

“I hate to spoil the fun, but a reboot of the television series Glee has been ordered for Disney+ starring one of the original Broadway cast members of ‘Hamilton.’ It’s Anthony Ramos,” the Broadway insider known as “Sweaty Oracle” claimed in a video shared via TikTok. “I hope you’re excited to hear Benson Boone sung as a duet. Glee-boot is real. I’m sad to bring you this exclusive tea.”



