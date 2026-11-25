There are specific events everyone expects to watch on Thanksgiving Day. The NFL Thanksgiving games are one, and they’re all set to take place as scheduled. The other is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but there’s a historic move in 2026.

Touted as the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it will be postponed. While it’s not the first time it’s ever happened, it is the first time it’s happened due to the weather.

What Will Air on NBC Instead?

Getty A float featuring a turkey is prepared ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City, on November 25, 2026. This year will mark the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, and will feature ballons, floats and performers along a 2.5 mile (4 km) route throughout Manhattan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

An NBC rep shared that postponing the parade is best “in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators.” The details of the new timing of the parade are still to come, but a rep did confirm that there will be a rebroadcast of the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade instead.

This rebroadcast will air at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. The full statement is below:

“Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy’s and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, Nov. 28. More details to follow. In addition, NBC will telecast the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones.”

The 2025 event saw 18 giant character balloons, 33 mid-sized balloons, and 28 floats, with marching bands and musical performers spaced throughout the event. Some of the biggest highlights included PAC-MAN, Mario, Buzz Lightyear, and Shrek’s Onion Carriage. There were also plenty of returning favorites, including Pikachu and Spider-Man.

Svannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker hosted the broadcast of the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and they were joined by musical performances from Gavin DeGraw, Darlene Love, Colbie Caillat, and Ciara.

The parade lasted three and a half hours, and that’s how long the broadcast ran. So, while it is a rebroadcast of last year’s parade, NBC is trying to make it feel like normal.

There is usually a rebroadcast of the day’s parade at 2 p.m. in all time zones. NBC hasn’t fully shared its plans now that the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade isn’t happening, but it’s likely that it will be another rebroadcast of the 2025 parade. The big focus now is going to be on the Chiefs-Bills game at 8:20 p.m. ET airing on NBC.

Why Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed?

Getty A balloon of Buzz Lightyear rests under protective netting during the inflation of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, on the eve of the parade in New York City, on November 25, 2026. This year will mark the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, and will feature ballons, floats and performers along a 2.5 mile (4 km) route throughout Manhattan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

NBC didn’t make the decision to postpone the event alone. Instead, it came from the parade organizers, Macy’s, and the city of New York, as well as the network, after taking a look at all the weather warnings. Various weather stations have been forecasting gusty winds and stormy weather, making it clear that things didn’t look favorable for the century-old tradition.

While the rain could miss New York, the high winds that are expected are sure to cause problems for the many balloons. Predictions include sustained winds of 25 mph, and there are also expected to be gusts of up to 35 mph. There is already a threshold for the balloons, and these figures were just above that, so the parade organizers decided it would be best to postpone.

The parade has only been canceled on three previous occasions, and all three were during World War II. The usual materials needed for the balloons and floats were needed for the war effort, but as soon as they could be used again, the parade returned.