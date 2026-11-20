Viewers have been flocking to the fourth season of HBO hit “The Gilded Age,” and the sheer number of fans who’ve been watcbing has officially guaranteed a fifth.

On Thursday, November 19, HBO announced it had renewed the series — written and created by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes — for a fifth season.

According to HBO’s announcement, viewership for Season 4 has been growing week over week. In fact, the recent third episode hit a season high of 4.3 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, while viewership of the current season has grown by nearly 20 percent over the previous season — making Season 4 the most-watched season of “The Gilded Age” to date.

A Show That’s Captured the Zeitgeist

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“Julian Fellowes and the cast of ‘The Gilded Age’ have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season, and we love how our growing audience has continued to embrace the series year after year. We can’t wait to return to 61st Street, as the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent, while we expand the canvas and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved characters,” said Francesca Orsi, president, HBO drama series and films.

“It’s very exciting and deeply satisfying to see audiences fall more in love with ‘The Gilded Age’ every season,” added Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “Our remarkable cast, writers — led by Julian Fellowes — and the entire creative team continue to make this world feel both timeless and resonant while keeping us on the edge of our seats season after season. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Season 5.”

As the logline for the fourt season states, “Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.”

As HBO has pointed out, the fourth season of “The Gilded Age” has continued to bask in critical acclaim, described by Vanity Fair as “bigger, bolder and more dynamic than ever” and “increasingly clever” by The Wall Street Journal.

In its three previous season, the series has earned 15 Emmy nominations.

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Sharp-eyed viewers of the season premiere may have caught the blink-and-you’d-miss-it cameo of two showbiz icons: Matt Damon and David Letterman.

Costumed in period attire (Letterman already came equipped with a bushy Gilded Age-era beard), the two can be seen strolling across a street in the background of a scene.

So how did that come together? As it happened, Damon was a guest on the upcoming season of Letterman’s Netflix interview show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” — which just happened to be shooting at a soundstage near where “The Gilded Age” was filmed.

Speaking with Vulture, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” showrunner Isabel Richardson noted Letterman’s ongoing goal of appearing in the background of various productions; when she told her boss that “The Gilded Age” presented “the perfect opportunity,” he “unequivocally chose this idea as his favorite” out of all the other options, because it was “by far the silliest, most ridiculous idea.”