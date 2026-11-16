What’s Premiering on TV This Week? All the New Shows to Watch November 16-22, 2026

The TV networks and streaming services are not interested in letting anyone catch up on their watchlists, or so it seems. Another busy week of premieres arrives on the schedule. From courtroom drama and small-town secrets to shopping competitions and international mysteries, November 16-22 has quite the lineup. Yep, there’s a little something for everyone. And honestly, deciding what to watch might be harder than finding the time.

‘Crime and Punishment in America’ Takes a Closer Look at the U.S. Justice System

PBS is exploring the history of America’s criminal justice system with “Crime and Punishment in America,” a four-part documentary series directed by Lynn Novick and executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard, per PBS. The series looks at how the country has approached crime and punishment over the years, beginning in the colonial era and continuing into the present day. It also explores the ways the justice system has influenced American communities, politics, economics, and media.

For viewers who enjoy documentaries that examine how the country got to where it is today, this could be one to check out.

“Crime and Punishment in America” premieres on PBS at 8:00pm ET on Monday, November 16, 2026.

‘He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part’ Brings a Custody Battle Into the Spotlight

True-crime fans have another documentary to add to their watchlists this week. “He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part” follows a bitter custody battle between two high-powered lawyers that spills out of the courtroom and onto social media, according to IMDb. As the case gains attention, online videos and commentary fuel a debate over what really happened in a troubled marriage. Let’s be real, when a personal legal battle becomes a public spectacle, there’s bound to be plenty to unpack.

The three-part documentary comes from See It Now Studios and is directed and executive produced by Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing.

“He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part” hits Paramount+ at 3:00am ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

‘Vienna Game’ Mixes Historical Drama With Secrets & Romance

Fans looking for a new period drama have “Vienna Game” coming to Disney+ this week, per Deadline. Set in 1814, the Dutch series takes place during the Congress of Vienna, when Europe’s powerful figures gather to negotiate the continent’s future following Napoleon’s defeat. But while the official business focuses on reshaping Europe, personal relationships, shifting alliances, and hidden agendas make things considerably more complicated.

The story follows several figures caught up in the political and romantic power games, including Wilhelmine von Sagan and Baron Amor Łaski. It seems like there’s plenty of room for both historical intrigue and messy personal drama here.

“Vienna Game” hits Disney+ at 3:00am ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

‘Win the Mall’ Turns a Shopping Spree Into a Competition

Who wouldn’t want the chance to shop without worrying about the price tag? “Win the Mall” takes that idea and turns it into a reality competition, with teams of shoppers facing challenges that put their strategy and spending skills to the test, says Tudum. Hosted by Haley Baylee, the series drops contestants into a mall where they must take over storefronts, build their spending power, and outsmart the competition. Yep, this is definitely a different kind of shopping trip.

Ten teams will compete, with special guests Jonathan Van Ness, Keith Lee, Salish Matter, and Lilly Singh joining in on the mall-themed challenges. The goal is to outshop, outsmart, and outlast the other teams for a shot at the grand prize.

“Win the Mall” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ Brings a New Group of Bravo Personalities to the Hill Country

Bravo is heading to Boerne, Texas, for its newest reality series, “Small Town Trouble: Texas.” The show follows a group of wives, mothers, and social insiders as conservative small-town values collide with complicated relationships, forbidden attractions, and messy friendships, according to Bravo. A new group of personalities navigating secrets and relationship drama is always an interesting prospect for Bravo fans.

The cast includes Aaryn Williams, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, Alli McAnnelly, and Hailey Head, alongside their husbands and partners. Honestly, the Hill Country setting gives this series a different backdrop from some of Bravo’s other reality shows, but the personal drama is still front and center.

“Small Town Trouble: Texas” premieres at 9:00pm ET on Bravo on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

‘The Altruists’ Revisits the Rise & Fall of FTX

Netflix is bringing one of the biggest financial scandals in recent years to the screen with “The Altruists.” The drama follows Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner), per IMDb, two ambitious young figures who set out to reshape the global financial system before facing accusations of stealing billions of dollars. The story explores ambition, money, and what happens when a seemingly unstoppable business empire comes crashing down.

Alex Lawther, Karan Soni, and Matt Rife are also among the cast of the eight-episode series.

“The Altruists” hits Netflix at 4:00am ET on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

‘Melania, The Series’ Follows a Return to the White House

Melania Trump is the focus of a new two-part docuseries coming to Prime Video. “Melania, The Series” offers a closer look at her life, including the days surrounding the 2025 presidential inauguration and her transition into the role of First Lady. The series is directed by Brett Ratner, with Melania Trump and Marc Beckman among the executive producers.

The two episodes are titled “Family & Trust” and “Pride & Honor,” according to Deadline. The first looks at the priorities and relationships Melania Trump navigates as she prepares to return to the White House, while the second follows her immediate plans after the inauguration.

“Melania, The Series” hits Prime Video at 3:00am ET on Friday, November 20, 2026.

‘The Blue Road’ Connects Two Detectives Across Borders

Netflix is adding an international crime thriller to its US lineup with “The Blue Road” (a.k.a. “Road”), a Korean-language series about two detectives from different countries who are drawn into the same murder investigation. Netflix says, a Seoul detective and a Tokyo detective must work together as a string of bizarre killings connects South Korea and Japan. It seems like an intriguing setup for viewers who enjoy mysteries that bring together different perspectives and locations.

The series stars Son Suk-ku and Eita Nagayama as the detectives at the center of the case, with Kim Shin-rock, Choi Sung-eun, and Jung Jae-young also appearing.

“The Blue Road” (a.k.a. “Road”) hits Netflix at 4:00pm ET on Friday, November 20, 2026.

‘Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow’ Uses Elaborate Hoaxes to Take on Big Business

Filmmaker and professional prankster Oobah Butler is taking aim at some of the world’s biggest industries in “Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow.” The five-episode docu-comedy series follows Butler as he uses elaborate schemes, fake companies, invented identities, and manipulated online reviews to infiltrate industries including wine, wellness, and royalty, per Variety. Honestly, it’s a pretty unusual way to investigate how easily reputations can be manufactured, but that’s part of the appeal.

For those who are not aware, Butler is most well-known for creating a fake London restaurant that became the city’s top-rated dining destination. This new series takes that same spirit of mischief to even bigger targets.

“Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow” hits HBO Max at 11:00pm ET on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Between the documentaries, reality TV competitions, historical drama, and international crime stories, this week’s premieres offer plenty of options for adding something new to the watchlist. Some viewers may already have their eye on a particular title, while others might find something unexpected. Let’s be real, there are only so many hours in the week to keep up with every new release. It seems like this lineup makes a good case for picking a few favorites and saving the rest for later.