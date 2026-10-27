‘Doc’ Season 3 Isn’t on Fox Tonight — And Here’s Why

Tuesday nights are all about the latest fun and thrilling medical drama, “Doc.” Fox has delivered five excellent episodes of the third season so far, and many are ready for the sixth, but this is where there is some bad news. There won’t be a new episode of “Doc” Season 3 tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 27.

On top of that, there isn’t a rerun either. Fox’s schedule is completely changing, and for an understandable reason. We have the full reason why, and a look at when the show will return. There isn’t too long to wait.

Why Isn’t ‘Doc’ New Tonight?

FOX DOC: L-R: Jon-Michael Ecker and Kolton Stewart in the “FACADE” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, November 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: John Medland/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

The lack of episode is nothing to worry about. It’s a planned break due to the World Series. Fox has the broadcasting rights to the games, and tonight is all about Game 4. This could be the moment the Brewers win the World Series, as the team has currently won three of seven games against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It’s also why there’s not a rerun. The World Series is going to take up the whole night, with the pregame show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT and then the game officially starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And you know that these games can go on for hours.

Unfortunately, it means a delay to the usual scripted content. It makes sense for Fox to air live sports, though, as this does bring in more viewers than any other scripted or unscripted content. “Best Medicine” is also taking the night off, in the way that “Name That Tune” and “Celebrity Weakest Link” were preempted on Monday.

Should the World Series go to Game 5, Wednesday will look different. However, Fox planned ahead for this just in case, opting for reruns of the Wednesday shows if the game isn’t needed.

When Will ‘Doc’ Season 3 Episode 6 Air?

FOX DOC: L-R: Jon-Michael Ecker and Molly Parker in the “FACADE” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, November 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: John Medland/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

The good news is there isn’t long to wait for the series to return. While ABC, CBS, and NBC are taking Tuesday, Nov. 3 off the regular programming for the midterm election news coverage, Fox has opted to stick to the regular scripted schedule. That means “Doc” Season 3 Episode 6 will air next week.

In an episode titled “Facade,” Amy and Jake will need to work together to help a patient with secrets. Those secrets threaten to put her life at risk, and they’ll need to get her to open up about them if they have any chance of saving her life.

Meanwhile, Ben finds his artificial heart trial at risk when a key donor withdraws their funding. He will need to figure out the best direction to go to ensure the money is available, but will he do something unethical as we often see on medical dramas?

Meanwhile, Sonya’s father is in town. As you would expect, that brings personal drama rather than a career situation to deal with. Her and TJ’s relationship is tested as he rolls in, but is this because Sonya is trying to hide it, or because her father just doesn’t accept TJ? There isn’t long to find out, and hopefully, Fox won’t change its mind and preempt the show for the midterm election coverage.