Prime Video Reveals New ‘Fallout’ Series Will Be Arriving Next Year

One of the biggest success stories on Amazon’s Prime Video has been “Fallout,” the post-apocalyptic series based on the hit video game.

Now, the streamer has issued a new announcement to reveal that “Fallout” will be spawning a whole other show in a completely different genre.

‘Fallout Shelter: The Experiment’

Play

As it happens, Friday, October 23 is “Fallout Day,” which prompted the streamer to unveil the premiere date for its upcoming series “”Fallout Shelter: The Experiment,” described as a “competition series inspired by the iconic ‘Fallout’ universe.”

The competition will unfold over the course of 10 episodes, with the first four set to drop on January 13, 2027, followed by three episodes weekly through to January 27.



“From the epic world of the smash hit drama series and one of the most celebrated video game franchises of all time, ‘Fallout Shelter: The Experiment’ is a new reality competition series that invites everyday participants to test their aptitude for the apocalypse in Vault-Tec’s state-of-the-art bomb-proof vault shelters,” states the logline for the upcoming series.

“They will go head to head in a series of high-octane drills, psychological dilemmas and morally challenging behavior trials until one special dweller emerges to win the prize of a lifetime — $1,000,000,” the logline concludes.

Season 3 Shakeup

Play

As for the show that inspired “Fallout Shelter,” the drama will be returning with a third season at some point next year.

As viewers will recall, the second season concluded with a number of cliffhangers what will be resoleved in Season 3. Those included: Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) erasing his own memories in order protect some deep secrets; the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) finally reaching the cryogenic vaults containing his wife and daughter, only to discover they were empty; and Lucy (Ella Purnell) reuniting with Maximus (Aaron Moten) in the chaos-strewn remains of New Vegas.

One clue of what’s to come lies in some casting news, with Annabel O’Hagan (Stephanie “Steph” Harper) and Dave Register (Chet) both promoted to series regulars for the third season, indicating their characters will play a larger role in the upcoming storyline.

In other casting news, “Breaking Bad” alum Aaron Paul will be joining the show, in a role that, for the time being, is being kept tightly under wraps (it’s worth nothing that Paul had previously worked with “Fallout” executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on the final season of HBO’s “Westworld”).

Production Is Underway

While there’s no word yet on when the third season of “Fallout” might arrive, viewers are advised that it could take a while.

Back in July, Goggins took to Instagram to share a photo of himself having his Ghoul makeup applied.

“Back in the saddle… Fallout Season 3,” he wrote in the caption, indicating that production was underway.

As Forbes pointed out, there was a 20-month gap between the debut of the first season and the arrival of the second.

Given that the timeline between Season 2 and Season 3 appears to be similar to that of the first and second seasons, Forbes estimates that the earliest fans can expect to see “Fallout” return will be August 2027.