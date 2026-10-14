‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Shares Emotional Memory of Final Meeting With RJ Mitte

Aaron Paul is mourning the loss of his longtime “Breaking Bad” costar RJ Mitte, whom he first met as a young actor on the hit AMC drama.

Paul, 47, shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute Wednesday, October 14, two days after Mitte died at 34. In the post, he reflected on watching Mitte grow up, the bond they formed over the years, and their final time together.

Aaron Paul Recalls His Last Time With RJ Mitte

“The last time we saw each other I kept calling you Superman. You reminded me of him,” Paul wrote. “You reminded me of him because you always led with kindness and strength. It was blinding.”

Paul first met Mitte when the young actor joined “Breaking Bad” as Walter “Flynn” White Jr. The acclaimed AMC drama ran from 2008 to 2013, with Paul portraying Jesse Pinkman throughout the series.

“You were born into a world with challenges but you never let any of that stand in your way,” Paul added.

Mitte lived with cerebral palsy and later became a prominent advocate for greater disability representation and inclusion.

Paul Says ‘I Wish We Knew’ Mitte Was ‘Hurting’

Getty RJ Mitte

Paul’s message also reflected the grief of realizing someone close to him had been struggling.

“RJ, You have always been an inspiration for so many. I am so sorry you were hurting my friend. I wish we knew,” he wrote.

“You constantly had a smile on your face and you took every single challenge that was given to you with such confidence and grace,” Paul continued. “I met you when you were a little boy and watched you grow into a beautiful young man. Taking on every challenge head on.”

Mitte died Monday, October 12. His representative confirmed to People that his death was suicide.

RJ Mitte’s Mental Health Message Resurfaces

Paul accompanied his tribute with an older video in which Mitte urged people to speak more openly about their mental health.

“It’s very important to take care of one’s physical health, but it’s equally as important to take care of one’s mental health,” Mitte said in the recording.

He encouraged viewers not to hide behind assurances that everything was fine when they were struggling.

Paul echoed that message in his own post.

“I hope whoever is reading this note that feels lost or sad or uncertain about the future please say something. Life is so damn special,” he wrote.

“There is so much going on in all of our lives but far too much beauty in this world to ignore. We need to focus on that. We must suffocate the noise and focus on each other. Hold each other up. That’s what this life is all about.”

‘Breaking Bad’ Cast Remembers RJ Mitte

Getty Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte

Paul also looked back fondly at the years the cast spent together.

“I’m so sorry RJ. What an absolute tragic loss. I love you my friend. I loved your mother. Your sister. I loved your laugh and how much fun you had riding the wave we were all blessed to be on with Breaking Bad,” he wrote.

Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Dean Norris have also paid tribute to Mitte since his death.

Norris remembered his former costar as a “sweetheart of a young man.”

Beyond acting, Mitte served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s and, according to his representative, was president of The Mitte Foundation.

Paul ended his tribute with a simple plea to reach out to the people who matter.

“Connect with someone you care about and say I love you. RJ, love you my friend. I’m so sorry.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, emotional distress or suicidal thoughts, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Support is available 24/7.