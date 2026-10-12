‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Breaks Silence After RJ Mitte’s Passing at 34: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Aaron Paul is remembering “Breaking Bad” costar RJ Mitte with a deeply personal message while also reaching out to anyone who may be struggling.

After news of Mitte’s passing at 34 was made public on Monday, October 12, Paul shared his grief in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and made clear how much his former costar meant to him.

What Did Aaron Paul Say About RJ Mitte?

Getty Writer-producer Vince Gilligan (L), and actors Aaron Paul (C) and RJ Mitte celebrate winning Best Series – Drama for “Breaking Bad”

“I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Aaron’s statement ended by turning his grief into a message for others facing their own difficult moments.

“Please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that.”

Paul, 47, starred as Jesse Pinkman on the Emmy-winning AMC drama, while RJ Mitte played Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Anna Gunn’s Skyler White.

The actors appeared in “Breaking Bad” throughout its five-season run from 2008 to 2013. The Vince Gilligan-created series became one of the defining television dramas of its era.

Aaron’s tribute was one of the first public messages from RJ’s former castmates following Monday’s news.

Mitte, 34, died in Brownsville, Texas, his representatives confirmed, according to AP.

His representatives did not disclose a cause of death. TMZ separately reported that he died by suicide.

How Did Dean Norris Remember RJ Mitte?

Dean Norris, another longtime member of the “Breaking Bad” cast, also shared an emotional tribute.

Norris, 63, played Hank Schrader, Walter Jr.’s uncle on the series. In his message, he remembered feeling protective of RJ when he was still a young actor on set.

“Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.”

RJ was still a teenager when “Breaking Bad” premiered.

What Did RJ Mitte Say About His ‘Breaking Bad’ Co-stars?

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Just earlier this month, RJ reflected warmly on working with Cranston and Gunn during an appearance on “The Joe Vulpis Podcast.”

“Bryan and Anna, they have such a wealth of knowledge and have been working in the industry for many years at the time and even more now,” he said.

Despite the often intense material on “Breaking Bad,” RJ remembered a much lighter atmosphere once the cameras stopped rolling.

“And so every day, as far as it being a dark show having heavy themes, everything was very light-hearted, even in between takes.”

What Was RJ Mitte Known for Beyond ‘Breaking Bad’?

Getty RJ Mitte’s Family and Fiancée After ‘Breaking Bad’ Star’s Death

RJ, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, went on to become a prominent advocate for disability awareness and representation in Hollywood.

His experience also brought authenticity to Walter Jr., who had cerebral palsy on “Breaking Bad.”

Away from acting, RJ regularly spoke about expanding opportunities for performers with disabilities and challenging stereotypes about the roles they could play, according to NBC News.

He was also engaged to longtime partner Kennedy Suarez, proposing in October 2025 after the two had known each other for years, People reported last year.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States.