Dean Norris Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to ‘Breaking Bad’ Costar RJ Mitte

Dean Norris is breaking his silence on RJ Mitte’s death, calling him the young actor he quietly looked out for during their time on “Breaking Bad.” After learning of his former costar’s death on Monday, October 12, Dean shared an emotional message on X, saying the news left him “heartbroken.”

‘Sweetheart Of A Young Man’, Says Dean Norris

Norris took to Instagram and X, just hours after Mitte’s death became public.

“Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔”

What Did Dean Norris Say About RJ Mitte?

Norris, 63, played DEA agent Hank Schrader on the acclaimed AMC drama, while RJ Mitte portrayed Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Anna Gunn’s Skyler White.

Their characters were uncle and nephew, but Dean’s tribute offered a glimpse of their off-camera relationship. RJ was still a teenager when “Breaking Bad” premiered in 2008.

The actor appeared throughout the show’s five-season run as a member of the White family.

What Happened to RJ Mitte?

Mitte, 34, died Monday in Texas, TMZ reported, citing a county official. The outlet said his death was by suicide and that law enforcement is continuing to investigate the circumstances.

People later reported that Mitte’s representatives confirmed his passing and reflected on his work beyond acting, including his advocacy for people with disabilities and his philanthropic efforts.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his representatives said.

How Did RJ Mitte Make an Impact Beyond ‘Breaking Bad’?

Getty RJ Mitte

RJ lived with cerebral palsy, as did his character on “Breaking Bad,” and used his growing public profile to advocate for people with disabilities.

According to People, his representatives said he built a platform centered on disability awareness and inclusion.

He also worked with organizations including United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s and served as president of The Mitte Foundation.

RJ regularly pushed for disabled actors to have access to a wider range of roles rather than being limited to characters defined by disability.

“Disabled actors really need to, to have that, that opportunity, but I think it’s so important that we don’t pigeonhole each other into just disabled roles,” he said as per video shared by TMZ.

Who Was Close to RJ Mitte?

RJ was also engaged to longtime partner Kennedy Suarez. People reported that he proposed in October 2025 after the pair had known each other for years.

Only days before his passing, RJ also reunited with “Breaking Bad” costar Luis Moncada. According to TMZ, the two appeared together in social media posts earlier this month.

Dean’s tribute, however, went back to an earlier chapter of RJ’s life, when he was still a young actor finding his place on the “Breaking Bad” set.

His message ended with his thoughts firmly on those closest to RJ. “Thinking of him and his family.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States.