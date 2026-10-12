The Family ‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte Left Behind

RJ Mitte spent much of his life talking about the people closest to him, from the mother and younger sister he helped support to the woman he planned to marry. Those relationships now form the legacy he leaves behind after his death at 34.

TMZ reported, citing a county official, that the “Breaking Bad” actor died Monday, October 12, in Texas. The outlet reported that his death was by suicide.

Law enforcement added that the investigation remains ongoing. Mitte leaves behind a family that played a major role in his life long before he became known to millions as Walter White Jr.

Who Are RJ Mitte’s Parents?

According to Standard, Dyna Mitte and Roy Frank Mitte Jr. adopted Mitte as an infant and later separated. His mother, Dyna, raised him primarily. According to The Vice, the actor was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3 and used leg braces and crutches during childhood before eventually becoming strong enough to walk without them.

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His family also faced another major challenge after Dyna was left partially paralyzed following an accident. Mitte began taking on greater responsibility at home while still young and later helped financially support his family.

RJ Mitte Was Close to His Younger Sister

Mitte also leaves behind his younger sister, Lacianne Carriere, according to Sunday Morning Herald.

The siblings’ careers were intertwined from the beginning.

According to IMDb, in 2006, the family moved to Los Angeles after Lacianne got an opportunity to pursue a career in entertainment. The move ultimately helped set Mitte on his own path toward acting

After moving to California, he began auditioning and eventually landed the role that changed his career: Walter White Jr. on AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”

Mitte appeared in 56 episodes alongside Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, and Aaron Paul. His character also had cerebral palsy, giving Mitte an opportunity to bring authentic disability representation to one of television’s biggest dramas.

Who Was RJ Mitte Engaged To?

Mitte was also preparing to marry longtime girlfriend Kennedy Suarez, according to Extra TV.

The couple became engaged in October 2025 after years together. Mitte proposed at Suarez’s 30th birthday fundraising gala benefiting United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Mitte had previously shared publicly that their relationship began in 2018.

RJ Mitte Made His Family a Priority

Long before his Hollywood success, Mitte spoke about the responsibility he felt toward his mother and sister.

That family history became part of the resilience he carried into his career, where he also spent years advocating for performers with disabilities and greater representation on screen.

His credits outside “Breaking Bad” included “The Oak Room,” “The Recall,” “Triumph” and Netflix’s “The Guardians of Justice.”

Mitte’s death comes less than a year after his engagement and just weeks after he turned 34.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States.