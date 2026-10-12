Beloved ‘Breaking Bad’ Star’s Final Instagram Post & Interview Was Just Days Before His Passing at 34

“Breaking Bad” star RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr., has died. His death was reported by TMZ on Monday, October 12, with the outlet reporting that he passed away in Texas. He was 34.

RJ Mitte Reflects on His Iconic Role

As Mitte’s death continues to be investigated by law enforcement, the sad news comes just days after his final Instagram post, which five days ago. The actor posted a clip from his last public interview, taken from his appearance on the “Joe Vulpis Podcast” on October 5. In the clip, he reflects on his old role and says he didn’t feel his character’s story was finished.

He said, “I don’t think it was an end. I don’t, I think it was … it was really the end of Heisenberg’s journey. But I don’t think it was the end of Skylar, Walt, and Holly’s journey.” He also shared how he felt there were a lot of “unanswered questions” that will “never be answered.” He continued, “And so, I think there is still a big step for the white family.”

Mitte’s comments were positive and suggested he wanted to explore his role again. The story was not over for him. Fans reacted to the post without knowing it would be his last. “What if the son copies the dad and becomes a drug dealer? Interesting spin off idea,” a fan shared.

Others have read the news of his passing and flooded the post with their condolences. “TMZ is saying he passed away I hope that this isn’t true. You are loved and you’re a great actor,” a comment reads. “RIP RJ. What a legend. Your legacy lives on forever,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “rest in peace bro,” and “I can’t believe you are gone man not even because of the most legendary show that you casted on but just in general really genuine good humble guy all around man love you brother RIP legend.”

RJ Mitte Reveals What He Thinks Happened to the White Family

In his appearance on the podcast, Mitte also discussed how people have kept asking him what he thinks would have happened to the White family, and the truth is, he does not think their story had a happy ending. “I don’t see that Skyler, Walt Jr. and Holly are in the best position now,” he said.

He continued, “Walt Jr.’s following in the footsteps and all these things,” and he sees “it more as sadness and despair,” People reports. “When the DEA comes in, especially to a man like Walter White, like Heisenberg, who isn’t just some small nobody but a global distributor destroying millions of lives, they don’t just let the family go. They just don’t go, ‘Okay, well he’s dead’ or ‘He’s gone, y’all have a great life now.’ No, it’s like you’re under lock and key. They’re watching you.”

The White family may not have benefited in any way from what Walter did, and Mitte believes his character would struggle to survive alongside his mother and sister. He said he believes Walt Jr. was “going to school and taking care of his mom and his little sister and kind of like a dead-end type job just trying to survive.”