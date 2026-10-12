Beloved ‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte Shared His Joy Over Fiancée 1 Year Before His Tragic Passing

RJ Mitte was preparing for one of the biggest chapters of his personal life before his death at 34. Just a year earlier, the “Breaking Bad” actor proposed to longtime partner Kennedy Suarez and spoke warmly about the future they hoped to build together. Mitte died Monday, October 12, in Texas, TMZ reported, citing a county official.

The outlet reported that his death was by suicide and said law enforcement was continuing to investigate.

His representatives later confirmed his passing, remembering him for his work as an actor, philanthropist and disability rights advocate.

When Did RJ Mitte Get Engaged?

Mitte, 34, proposed to Kennedy Suarez on Friday, October 10, 2025, during the 56th annual Dia del Sol fundraising gala in Carlsbad, California, according to People.

The proposal came as Suarez celebrated her 30th birthday. The event also held personal meaning for Mitte, who served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego, the organization the gala benefited, according to the official website.

“I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing,” Mitte told People.

“Kennedy is my everything and I can’t wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next.”

Mitte and Suarez knew each other for more than a decade before their friendship developed into a romance.

According to People, that shift happened during a trip they took together about five years before they got engaged, when they realized their relationship had become something deeper.

By 2025, the couple was sharing a home in Brownsville, Texas. Suarez worked remotely in human resources and often accompanied Mitte on trips for acting projects and professional appearances.

Were RJ Mitte and Kennedy Suarez Planning Their Wedding?

The couple had not yet begun formal wedding planning when they announced their engagement. At the time, they were enjoying the milestone while continuing to support causes important to them.

Mitte also served as president of his family’s Mitte Foundation, which backs charitable and community efforts in South Texas.

RJ Mitte Used His Platform for Disability Advocacy

Mitte became best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” alongside Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn.

Living with cerebral palsy himself, Mitte spent years advocating for better disability representation and more opportunities for disabled performers in Hollywood.

Following his death, his representatives highlighted that work in a statement to TMZ. “He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities,” his representatives said.

They also asked for privacy for Mitte’s family and loved ones as they mourn his death.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States.