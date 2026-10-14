RJ Mitte’s Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence With Tearful Tribute: ‘I Can’t Believe This Is Real’

RJ Mitte is being remembered with love by someone who knew him before fame changed his life.

Mitte’s former girlfriend, photographer Saint Sasha, shared an emotional tribute to the “Breaking Bad” actor after his death at 34, reflecting on their young love and the friendship that remained years later.

Mitte died Monday, October 12, in Texas. His representative later confirmed that he died by suicide.

Posting two throwback photos from their time together, Sasha remembered Mitte not as a television star, but as the first person who made her feel deeply loved, supported, and understood.

What Did RJ Mitte’s Ex-Girlfriend Say About Him?

“I fell in love for the first time when I was 18. RJ was the first person to show me how a man is supposed to treat a woman,” Sasha wrote on Instagram.

“He was the first partner to build me up and make me feel unstoppable. He had one of the kindest and rarest hearts I’d ever had the privilege to experience, and he was still a friend. I can’t believe this is real.”

Her tribute continued with another emotional message to the late actor.

Getty RJ Mitte attends the Casting Call panel

“Never in any lifetime could I forget him and how he made me feel. He was the first and last of his kind,” she wrote. “Thank you for everything, endlessly, RJ. I love you, homie.”

Was RJ Mitte Engaged Before His Death?

After his relationship with Sasha, Mitte found love with Kennedy Suarez, his longtime partner.

People confirmed that Mitte announced their engagement in October 2025. He proposed on Suarez’s 30th birthday during the Día del Sol gala in Carlsbad, California.

The event benefited United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego, an organization Mitte served as an ambassador for.

“I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing,” Mitte told the outlet after proposing. “Kennedy is my everything, and I can’t wait to officially start our life together and see what adventures life takes us on next,” he added.

What Did RJ Mitte’s Co-Star Say About His Final Days?

Mitte had also recently reunited with “Breaking Bad” co-star Luis Moncada, who played Marco Salamanca on the AMC drama.

Moncada told TMZ that Mitte seemed to be dealing with personal pressures during the days before his death.

The two spent time together in New Mexico during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, where Mitte took his first hot-air balloon ride.

Moncada said Mitte was being pulled “in all kinds of directions” and appeared “very conflicted.” He declined to reveal the private issues they discussed.

How Is RJ Mitte Being Remembered?

Mitte became widely known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White, throughout all five seasons of “Breaking Bad.”

Like his character, Mitte had cerebral palsy.

Away from acting, he became an outspoken advocate for people with disabilities and worked with organizations including United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s.

Just days before his death, Mitte was still speaking enthusiastically about his career and future projects.

“I tell people, you know, every dream could be a nightmare, too … but just keep living it, just keep pushing forward,” he said during an October 5 appearance on “The Joe Vulpis Podcast.“

For Sasha, however, the memories are far more personal. Her tribute remembered not the television star or advocate, but the young man who made her feel loved, supported, and “unstoppable.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.