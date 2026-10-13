RJ Mitte Was All Smiles With ‘Breaking Bad’ Co-star 8 Days Before His Passing: See Final Photos

Just eight days before his passing, RJ Mitte returned to New Mexico, the place forever linked to “Breaking Bad,” for a colorful reunion with a former co-star.

According to New Mexico United’s Instagram post, Mitte’s final public appearance came at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Sunday, October 4, where he spent time with Luis Moncada, who played Marco Salamanca on “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff, “Better Call Saul.”

Mitte died Monday, October 12, in Brownsville, Texas, at age 34, TMZ reported. His representatives confirmed his death in an elaborate statement shared with People but did not disclose the cause.

However, as per TMZ, Mitte died by suicide, but EntertainmentNow independently could not verify it.

Where Was RJ Mitte’s Final Public Appearance?

RJ, 34, attended the 54th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which ran from Saturday, October 3, through Sunday, October 11.

Photos from the outing were shared in a wholesome Instagram post featuring RJ, Luis, New Mexico’s professional soccer team, and United StrangeKind Ballooning.

“Breaking Bad: Lift Off Edition 🎈,” the caption read. “Breaking Bad stars @rjmitte and @luis_moncada enjoyed their Fiesta experience 🎉 Nothing but love with a side of New Mexican culture! #SomosUnidos.”

Fans know Moncada as one-half of the Salamanca cousins.

What Was RJ Mitte Working on Before His Passing?

RJ had also been promoting his latest movie shortly before traveling to New Mexico. On Wednesday, September 30, he attended a screening and Q&A for “Talking to Strangers” at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

The romantic drama premiered in July and featured RJ as Joshua, described as “a rigid loner with cerebral palsy,” who develops an unexpected friendship with Marty, played by Lin Yin.

His other credits included “Switched at Birth,” “The Guardians of Justice,” “Hannah Montana” and “Everybody Hates Chris.”

How Did ‘Breaking Bad’ Change RJ Mitte’s Career?

Getty Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte

RJ became widely known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on the Emmy-winning AMC series.

Like RJ himself, Walter Jr. had cerebral palsy. His representatives said the actor brought his own experience to the role while using the visibility that followed to advocate for people with disabilities.

“Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” his representatives said Monday in a statement shared with multiple outlets, including The Guardian.

RJ’s performance and advocacy also earned him the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award in 2013.

What Did RJ Mitte Champion Beyond Acting?

“Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s,” his representatives said.

They also highlighted his leadership of his family’s charitable organization. “He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.”

His representatives ended their statement by asking that people give those closest to the actor space to grieve. “At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte’s family and close ones.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States.