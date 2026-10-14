‘Breaking Bad’ Star Anna Gunn Mourns ‘Beloved TV Son’ RJ Mitte in Heartbreaking Tribute

Anna Gunn fondly remembers a young actor she watched grow up over five seasons of “Breaking Bad.” Gunn shared a deeply personal tribute to former costar RJ Mitte on Wednesday, October 14, recalling their first meeting when he was just 14 and the close bond they maintained long after cameras stopped rolling on the acclaimed AMC drama.

Gunn, 58, played Skyler White, the mother of Mitte’s Walter “Flynn” White Jr. Mitte, 34, died Monday, October 12, in Brownsville, Texas. His representative later confirmed that he died by suicide.

What Did Anna Gunn Say About RJ Mitte?

Getty “Breaking Bad” NY Premiere 2013

In a statement shared with People, just days after Mitte’s tragic death, Anna remembered being immediately struck by RJ’s personality when they first met.

“I was immediately struck by the depth and complexity of someone so young. He was gentle and bold, exceedingly kind and wickedly funny, a bit rebellious (like any teenager) yet eager to learn and hone his craft,” she said.

Anna also reflected on RJ’s determination while living with cerebral palsy and the impact he ultimately made beyond television.

“Above all, he was doggedly determined that his disability would not impede him, but would instead give him the opportunity to enlighten and educate others through his nakedly truthful portrayal of Walt ‘Flynn’ Jr.”

How Did Anna Gunn Remember Their ‘Breaking Bad’ Years?

For Anna, some of the most meaningful memories had little to do with awards or the success of “Breaking Bad.”

“How lucky we were that RJ came into the Breaking Bad family and lit up our lives. How lucky I was to play his TV mom, to watch him evolve and expand as an actor and human being as the seasons went by, and for all the years after as he continued to serve his community with tireless advocacy and philanthropic work. I was so proud of him; we all were.”

RJ appeared throughout all five seasons of the Emmy-winning drama from 2008 to 2013 alongside Anna and Bryan Cranston.

What Did Anna Gunn Say in Her Goodbye to RJ Mitte?

Getty AMC At Comic-Con 2018 – Day 1

Anna described the loss as difficult to put into words.

Instead, she chose to hold onto the smaller moments they shared over the years.

“What I choose to remember and cherish today are the quiet, personal moments I shared with my beloved TV son,” she wrote.

“Moments of mutual support and understanding, of belly-aching laughter and silliness, of care and deep love. You live in my heart forever, my dearest RJ. If you are struggling, please call for the support you need at 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (https://988lifeline.org).”

How Else Is RJ Mitte Being Remembered?

Bryan, 70, who played RJ’s TV father Walter White, has also reflected on watching the young actor grow up during the show.

Other “Breaking Bad” cast members, including Bob Odenkirk and Dean Norris, have remembered RJ for his kindness and his work advocating for people with disabilities.

Outside acting, RJ worked with United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s and served as president of The Mitte Foundation. He received the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award in 2013 for his work advancing disability representation.

For Anna, though, his legacy will always carry a more personal title: her “beloved TV son.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.